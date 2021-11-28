There are about 81,000 people in Northeast Tennessee who lack consistent access to food, a number that has increased over the last few years.
In 2017, that figure was 66,000. In 2018, it was 75,000, and during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, it rose as high as 92,000 people.
"We saw a tremendous increase," said Rhonda Chafin, the executive director of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.
Last year, the organization distributed about 16.6 million pounds of food, which was a 28% increase over the year prior.
Second Harvest Food Bank is one of five food banks in Tennessee and is part of the Feeding America national network of food banks, which is the largest domestic hunger relief organization in the United States. The organization serves the entire eight-county region of Northeast Tennessee.
Second Harvest distributes food to nonprofits, such as church pantries and soup kitchens, that serve people who are food insecure. The food bank serves as the distribution hub for about 130 charities, and it also operates many direct service programs of its own.
The organization also works with United Way on the Food for Kids Backpack program, which serves children in 130 schools. Pre-COVID, Second Harvest served as many as 4,500 children through that initiative. Kids receive a bag or box of food every few weeks that they can bring home to their family.
During the height of the pandemic, the agency was providing emergency food boxes to 13 different distribution areas across the local school systems.
"That's been instrumental in really helping families with children during the pandemic and during these hard times," Chafin said.
Second Harvest also provides hot and prepackaged meals to children while school is out during the summer.
One of the organization's fastest growing programs is its Mobile Food Pantry, which fills a void in places where Second Harvest doesn't have partner agencies. Over the years, the number of partners Second Harvest has relied on for distribution has declined, dropping roughly 50% over the last 15 years.
"When we saw that happening, we stepped up and said, 'We've got to do something to fill the gap,'" Chafin said.
The Mobile Food Pantry delivers food to people with mobility issues, seniors in low-income housing, veterans and others.
Second Harvest will also rollout within the next four weeks a mobile market, which will serve people who have difficulty making it to a grocery store. The market will serve nutritious, low-cost items that people can pick up using their SNAP benefits.
Across its programs, Chafin said, Second Harvest serves on average 40,000-45,000 people every month. That number tends to increase during the winter and holidays and was much higher when the pandemic was at its worst.
This time last year, Second Harvest was serving on average about 55,000 people per month.
Over the last two weeks, the organization has provided food boxes to well over 9,000 families in preparation for Thanksgiving.