Since a late summer day frequently yields a spike in the humidity reading to go with the late summer temperature, it is good that our town has Sam’s Snoball Paradise to provide their particular version of that “cold something” to combat the humidity.
First impressions
Sam’s Snoball Paradise is located on South Roan Street in Johnson City, just around the corner from the city schools’ Central Office. Sam’s Snoball Paradise has ample parking and is easily accessible from either South Roan Street or East Maple Street.
Once through the door, you find yourself in a short passage fronting an order counter that separates you from Sam’s open-plan preparation area. At the end of the passage is a seating area accommodating around 20 customers. The near wall has a large blackboard listing all 135 different kinds of flavors that a Sam’s Snoball can feature. Along with the usual ones like orange and cherry, there are esoteric and, well, just plain odd flavors like Tiger’s Blood, Pectoral Punch, Dill Pickle and the disturbingly descriptive Pucker. The right side of the seating area is given over to the Gourmet Snoball preparation line, backed by a wall menu displaying several kinds of Gourmet Snoballs along with the 85 possible toppings that you can add for an extra charge.
The very clean and tidy restrooms can be found further along in an access alcove.
Ordering a Sam’s Snoball is simple. Choose what flavor you’d like. Then choose the size. Figure in any toppings and add-ons that your wallet can stand, place your order and then let the Sam’s Snoball staff get to work while you pay ‘em for it.
For those who want a bit more than flavored shaved ice in a cup for their refreshment, move on over to the Gourmet Snoball counter, which is what my dining partner, the Retiree and I did.
The order
The Gourmet version of a Sam’s Snoball adds a big scoop (or two) of vanilla ice cream to the icy-cold shaved ice foundation, along with whatever other tasty yummies your particular order comes with. For instance, my Key Lime Deluxe Gourmet Snoball ($5.99 for the large size) starts with limeade in my shaved ice, a big scoop of vanilla ice cream with chunks of real key lime pie in it, and drizzled with lime-flavored syrup.
For you folks who have a passion for all things pineapple, Sam’s does a Pineapple Crush for $10.99 that will soothe your acquisitively passionate nature for pineapple. My dining partner fulfilled her desire for coconut with a Nutty Coconut Gourmet Snoball (also $5.99) with coconut milk inside and loads of chopped pecans and shaved snowy-white coconut on top. The Retiree ordered a Chemisse, with a wonderful Mexican fresas (strawberries) syrup down in the ice, and chunks of fresh pineapple, sliced strawberries on the vanilla ice cream, drizzled with creamy smooth and sweet condensed milk. Ah, what it is to dine on gourmet-grade refreshment.
How it Tastes
In a word: Yummy.
In another word: Cold.
Be advised that, once you have consumed the vanilla ice cream and toppings, you still have to face the arctic chill of that tasty shaved ice in the Snoball. I can tell you from personal experience that I was teetering on the edge of a full-blown case of brain-freeze with my Key Lime Deluxe, and started pacing myself with the SnoBall. Thankfully, no brain freeze occurred but, the slower I ate, the colder my tongue got until finally I couldn’t taste the limeade or the ice. I informed my dine-around bunch friends that “I knt fll ma tung.”
“Nydr kn I,” responded my dining partner.
The Retiree just grinned and had another spoonful of her Chemisse.
Sam’s SnoBall offers this in peppermint.
Are we talking frostbite here?
The Bottom Line
Sam’s SnoBall is a great place for an after-the-game congregation, post-event get-togethers, or a much-needed cool-off after, say, mowing the lawn or weeding the garden.
Sam’s SnoBall Paradise gives good value for a product that does as advertised.
Also, if you can’t find a flavor that suits you on Sam’s selection of 135 choices, you aren’t trying hard enough.
I myself am returning to Sam’s SnoBall Paradise soon.
I want to find out what that disturbingly descriptive “Pucker” flavor tastes like.
