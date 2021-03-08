About a year ago, I related the tale of the nice little building on North Roan Street that new owner Yared Desalega turned into the Route 36 Grill.
At its start, Desalega’s Route 36 Grill offered a lunch and supper menu, holding out the possibility that its workday would start mornings rather than mid-day when its kitchen could begin offering breakfast selections.
Well, the year being 2020 and its times “interesting,” it took Desalega and his team at Route 36 Grill almost 10 months to expand the menu and hours to their satisfaction, but the task was accomplished. My dining partner and I dropped by one morning for breakfast, done the Route 36 Grill way.
First impressions
Route 36 Grill is located on Tenn. Highway 36 in north Johnson City. Renovated a year ago, the restaurant is still sporting a pleasant sage paint job trimmed in grass green. The cashier and carry-out counter is still in place by the front door.
The counter is backed by a large flat screen television that, in deference to the nice little building’s past history, shows old episodes of the “Andy Griffith Show.”
The dining area’s 60-seat capacity offers customers some comfortable furniture, with restroom access found at the right rear. The Route 36 Grill staff is experienced, knowledgeable and above all, friendly.
Breakfast Combo #3
My dining partner was feeling particularly hungry, having eaten a light supper that she had not finished. Our server Jennifer suggested she try one of Route 36 Grill’s breakfast combination platters.
After considering the selections and asking some questions, my dining partner opted for Combo #3 ($8.49) being two eggs “her way,” (fried medium well) together with three strips of lean, smoked bacon, a good quantity of some scratch-made home fries and two “cat head”-sized biscuits topped with sausage gravy.
My dining partner’s #3 combo breakfast filled two good-sized dinner plates, a good-sized meal ideal for someone who’d be spending their morning building fences or setting out hay. I was pleasantly surprised by the thick and richly-flavored quality of the sausage gravy, (though it could have been warmer) while my dining partner was pleased to find another restaurant kitchen in Johnson City that knew how to fry her eggs as requested, and also make some truly satisfying home fries from real russet potatoes, skin and all.
Vegetable omelet and an la carte sausage and egg biscuit
Having supped normally (for me, at least) the previous evening, I wanted to see how Route 36 Grill’s kitchen would handle two orders from the simple side of the menu. My first was a vegetable omelet ($7.99) together with some of those great home fries my partner was dining on with such obvious delight.
As a contrast, and to find out how Route 36 Grill handled a “grab and go” breakfast, I asked for one of their sausage and egg biscuits ($3.99) a la carte. My veggie omelet was full of real, in-house prepared and chopped vegetables together with some melted cheddar cheese, all of which tasted great, especially when adding some home fries to each forkful.
The sausage and egg in my biscuit was good, though the biscuit was baked too long, its bottom slice being over-done and nearly burned.
The bottom line
All in all, the two of us had a good and nourishing breakfast at Route 36 Grill. My partner was pleased with the advice Jennifer gave when discussing her breakfast options, with her fried eggs cooked precisely medium-well, and with the thick and rich gravy (that could have been warmer) on her biscuits.
I enjoyed my vegetable omelet’s flavorful preparation especially when combined on the fork with my home fries. The sausage and egg portion of my sausage and egg biscuit was very savory, though marred by an overdone biscuit; a minor flaw given the care and effort the Route 36 Grill kitchen obviously took with the rest of our breakfast.
In our estimation, Route 36 Grill has created a breakfast menu with all the earmarks of success; it just needs some fine-tuning to match the success of their lunch and supper menus.
This reminds me:
There is a vegan Ethiopian dinner to be found on Route 36 Grill’s supper menu.
Will the breakfast menu see Ethiopian breakfast offerings like genfo (Ethiopian porridge), kinche (cracked wheat and milk), injera fit fit (injera flatbread pieces with spiced meats and onions) and fatira (crispy pancakes) any time soon?