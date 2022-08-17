From trips up the old Elizabethton Highway, we remember Gurney Campbell’s Gurney Burgers, the ones that got the attention of Charles Kuralt from CBS News. At a gas station in the Knox County community of Powell, we’ve had Hump Burgers, memorializing Buster Moore’s character “Humphammer” from “The Bonnie Lou and Buster Show.”
We’ve enjoyed the Big Hack over in Sullivan Gardens, a hamburger named for the oldest living volunteer fire chief in Tennessee, the late Hack Cleek. At Tootie’s in the Willie Boom community of Bristol, we’ve savored the Arvil Burger. The Big Pal at the Pal’s Sudden Service locations is a tasty reminder of our friend the late Pal Barger.
The Texas Tavern’s Cheesy Western is worth a trip to Roanoke, no matter where you are. Up in Pikeville, Kentucky, we were led to the Smash Burger and its gussied up-cousin, the Smasharoo. In Corinth, Mississippi, we sat down for Slugburgers at the White Trolley Café.
At The Burger Bar on the Virginia side of Bristol, we took seats at the counter for a Cold, Cold Heart Burger and thoughts of Hank Williams.
But it wasn’t until this summer when we made it to Charlottesville, Virginia, to add one more to our culinary collection of hamburger nomenclature.
Located right on the edge of the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville, in what is known as the UVA Corner, The White Spot is home to the Gus Burger. It’s an alcohol-free restaurant that stays open until 2:30 in the morning.
Dating to the early 1950s and in the location of a former barbershop, The White Spot, as its team of owners will readily tell you, is a true hole-in-the-wall, at some 400 square feet in size. It was named for the spot in the floor that was left when the swivel barber chair was removed.
The business is owned by a group of 15 UVA alumni, including Marvin Bush, of presidential family fame; Ashley Manning, wife of NFL and University of Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning; and Ralph Sampson, perhaps the greatest basketball player in UVA history, whose 7-foot-4-inch likeness dominates one of the restaurant’s walls.
Rivaling them all in the memories of UVA alumni was a man named Gus. Dr. Gus Egor, a physician, earned immortality not on the basketball court, in the political arena, or even in the operating room. His legacy lives on in the form of an egg-topped burger.
“He was fond of The White Spot and routinely crossed the street from the hospital in the 1960s to have lunch here, with his stethoscope still around his neck,” says Rob Jiranek, who works for the restaurant’s team of owners. “He needed extra protein, something to continue to power him through the afternoon, so one day he requested a fried egg on top of his cheeseburger, and he ordered it again the next day.”
Sam Cruz has been cooking Gus Burgers for 20 years, always making sure the egg is done. “I treat the grill well, the way I treat my customers,” he tells us. “I season it every morning to get ready for the first Gus Burger.”
Why do strange burger names matter? Because associated with those names is always a memorable story. Those stories connect us with folks like Hack Cleek, a legendary firefighter, Arvil Vance, a pipefitter, and Dr. Gus Egor, a doctor who needed a brief break from the pressures of his practice.
Those unforgettable names help us understand the interconnectedness of the American hamburger. And if you add a fried egg like they do at Roanoke’s Texas Tavern and Charlottesville’s White Spot, the stories get even better.
Fred Sauceman is the author of “The Proffitts of Ridgewood: An Appalachian Family’s Life in Barbecue.”
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.
Recommended Videos
Trending Recipe Video
Fred Sauceman is the author of “The Proffitts of Ridgewood: An Appalachian Family’s Life in Barbecue.”