Author’s Note: This is a magazine story I wrote several years ago, while Eloise was still living in Johnson City. Not long after I wrote the story, she moved back to live with her family in Hawaii. Eloise died on Feb. 26 of this year at the age of 94.
Tuesday mornings at 9 a.m. sharp, Eloise Swain tees off at Pine Oaks Golf Course in Johnson City. Friday nights she presides over karaoke at her family’s neighborhood bar, The Cottage. Eloise turned 85 years old on Sept. 16, 2011.
Her long and active life has ranged from the sugar plantations of her native Hawaii to the bingo halls of Southwest Virginia. Whether answering the telephone at the Bank of Hawaii or learning to fry milk-soaked chicken and hefty cheeseburgers in The Cottage’s kitchen, she has always worn a flower in her hair. It’s part of her go-to-work attire and a remembrance of life on the islands.
Most Friday nights at The Cottage, you’ll find her in a muumuu. She has a closet full. And on one particular Friday night every year, a muumuu is mandatory. It’s the Friday in June that falls closest to the birthday of King Kamehameha, who united the Hawaiian Islands. The Cottage karaoke party ramps up that night, often spilling out into the parking lot.
The party reminds Eloise of her days as a schoolgirl back on the “big island” of Hawaii when hula competitions were held in the schools, in memory of the king, “the Napoleon of the Pacific,” who died in 1819.
All the old dance moves come back to her on this special Friday night — the flowing arms, the graceful fingers, the gently swaying hips, all telling a story.
Amid the raucousness of beer-fueled karaoke, when Eloise steps out from behind the bar and Theresa Greer cues up “Lovely Hula Hands,” The Cottage crowd gets totally quiet. For three minutes, Eloise, smiling broadly and lithe as a teenager, is the center of attention.
With pineapples as door prizes and leis around every neck, for one night, this bar in the uplands of East Tennessee turns tropical. Although the owners of The Cottage love the mountains and, as Eloise says, love “being able to drive from one state to another,” Hawaii is never far from their minds. Eloise’s sister, the late Ellenmerle Heigis, owned the bar for many years with her husband, Don. When Ellenmerle died in late 2010, the family requested that visitors to the funeral home wear Hawaiian shirts, and the funeral parlor was a festival of flowers.
Eloise’s first job in Hawaii was driving a tractor between rows of sugar cane at the Hutchinson Sugar Plantation, where her father, Louis, supervised the tractor drivers and her mother, Rose, made clothes. During World War II, schools were closed on Fridays so students could work in the cane fields.
Eloise later took a job in wholesale-retail, then went to work as a switchboard operator for the Bank of Hawaii. On a dare, she accepted a job at the Seven Seas restaurant in Hilo. That led to a position as a bar manager at a place in Hilo she describes as “like The Cottage but with pool tables and liquor.”
In 1981, after a divorce, Eloise left Hawaii for the mainland, and thus began her love affair with the mountains of East Tennessee and her ongoing love affair with customers at The Cottage. Along the way, her family came to include two children, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Her sister, Ermine Lehua Martin, still lives in Honolulu, and Eloise flies there, she says, “whenever my feet say ‘let’s go.’ ” She says the sugar plantations of her youth are gone, though, replaced by the macadamia nut industry.
Holidays at the Heiges house in Johnson City are celebrated around a black iron skillet full of Eloise’s fried rice, a dish treasured by her niece and nephew, Patti and Sonny Heiges, who inherited The Cottage from their parents. Her teriyaki chicken and kimchee are legendary around Johnson City, too. Many mornings, Eloise will fry up a slice of Spam to go with her eggs, like she did back in Hawaii.
The family tree of Eloise Swain is populated by a number of soldiers. Her oldest brother, Wesley Swain, was wounded in the Philippines during World War II and died on the operating table. Her brother, Benjamin, went missing in action during the Korean War and was never found. Her brother-in-law, Don, spent 30 years as a Marine Corps staff sergeant before taking ownership of The Cottage. He had staffed an NCO Club in Okinawa and met his future wife, Ellenmerle, a nurse, at a USO party in Hawaii. Opening a place like The Cottage was Don’s dream.
Just as her brother-in-law did, Eloise immediately associates a face with a beer brand. Customers rarely have to say a word on Friday nights, as their Budweisers and Millers are served up before elbows touch the bar.
It takes a good memory to tend bar. Eloise says it takes patience, too. She tolerates all gradations of karaoke ability and decibel levels with her ever-present smile.
As for her once-a-year hula performances, she tells me, “When my legs say ‘no, no,’ I’ll stop.”
Around her neck, Eloise wears a dark necklace. It’s made of kukui nuts. The symbolism is fitting. Oil from the nuts was used for lamplight on the Hawaiian Islands. Kukui, Eloise explains, means “light.” It’s something she brings into the lives of her family and friends every day.
Fred Sauceman’s latest book is “The Proffitts of Ridgewood: An Appalachian Family’s Life in Barbecue.