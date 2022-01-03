As the Mystery Diner, it falls to me to recognize the hard work and forward-looking attitude continually striving for improvement that is the hallmark of a successful restaurateur and his/her restaurant.
In 2021, the pandemic was and is still acting like the party guest who won’t leave. Restaurants are facing issues with supply availability coupled with a shrinking labor pool.
2021 also saw the dine-around bunch add three new members, each of whom are slowly learning their craft, one restaurant at a time.
Despite all of the above, 10 area restaurateurs excelled at their craft and made this year’s best of list.
In alphabetical order, here are the top 10 restaurants that have received a “Recommended” from the Mystery Diner and my friends, the dine-around bunch, for the year 2021:
Amber’s Country Cookin’
You know a restaurant has arrived in Carter County when the county constable and the local Wildlife Resources agent both have their knees under one of Amber’s 21 tables at the same time. Amber’s Country Cookin’ is a really good restaurant with a solid and delicious menu.
Amber’s Country Cookin’ 403 U.S. Highway 321 Hampton, 725-3200
Mon-Sat 6 a.m to 2 p.m., Sun 7 a.m.-3 p.m., dine-in and carry-out, available on social media, credit cards accepted
Bayou Boys Fresh Gulf Shrimp
The brain child of Walter Holmes and daughter Julie Holmes Pecou, Bayou Boys is a seafood market that added a restaurant, allowing their customers to first select their catch and then have it cooked their way. Bayou Boys’ new location is the commercial space formerly occupied by Jack’s City Grill on North Roan Street. The seafood market is well-maintained, the restaurant spacious and comfortable, the menu items varied and uniformly excellent in preparation and taste, and the service friendly and professional.
Bayou Boys Fresh Gulf Shrimp 1805 N. Roan St., Suite 1-A Johnson City, 278-2160
Tues-Thurs 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fri-Sat 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sun 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., dine-in and carry-out, available on social media, credit cards accepted
Broad Street on State Retro Diner
Located on State Street in Bristol, Tennessee, the Broad Street on State Retro Diner is a time machine, occupying as it does the honest-to-goodness former F.W. Woolworth’s lunch counter. Here are the original counter and seats in their original setting, and still performing their original function. For the full effect, I suggest you get there 15 minutes early, just in time to watch owners Joyce, Colyn and Jessica getting the diner ready to greet the day’s hungry customers.
Broad Street on State Retro Diner 616 State St. Bristol, Tennessee, 652-0700
Daily noon-4 p.m. except Wed and Sun, dine-in and carry-out, available on social media, credit cards accepted
Coffee Company
The Coffee Company has been part of the downtown Elizabethton scene for, can it be 20 years? Ms. Frankie Bailey has been current proprietor for three years now. Her enthusiasm and quest for customer satisfaction is a hallmark of the Coffee Company.
The restaurant’s atmosphere is comfortable, sun-lit and redolent of freshly ground and brewed coffees and espressos of every stripe and origin. Because the restaurant’s menu is well-developed and seasonal, its kitchen can take advantage of locally-sourced, seasonally based produce and other comestibles.
As my dining partner said, “Here try this. You can taste the freshness.”
The Coffee Company, 444 E. Elk Ave. Elizabethton, 542-3438
Daily except Sunday 7 a.m.-5 p.m., dine-in and carry-out, available on social media, credit cards accepted.
Dogwood Café at 27
At south Johnson City’s Dogwood Café at 27, you can enjoy an event that is becoming all-too-rare these days: dining with refinement. Owner Allison Woodard’s mother Teresa handles day-to-day operations of a restaurant whose ambience is pleasant and comfortable and service solidly professional. The diverse choice of entrées matched with each one’s method of preparation and presentation are a culinary delight from start to finish.
For you gentlemen out there, though neckties are not required at Dogwood Café, know that, by the middle of my necktie-less meal I was feeling distinctly under-dressed.
Dogwood Café at 27 3209 S. Roan St. Johnson City, 328-7959
Tues-Sat 4-8 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday, dine-in and carry-out, available on social media, credit cards accepted
KALM Bistro
Though you wouldn’t know to look at it, this nondescript storefront in Gray is hands down one of the best restaurants in the Tri-Cities.
Here is where I find one of my favorite food creations ever, along with new, delicious offerings on their frequently updated menu.
Your visit here will fill your need for peace and quiet, letting you leave a busy world behind for momentary serenity and a sense of calm.
KALM Bistro is the best purveyor of Vietnamese and Southeast Asian cookery.
They are the undisputed gold standard for a proper bowl of Vietnamese Pho.
Period.
KALM Bistro 5205 Bobby Hicks Highway, Suite No. 4 Gray, 207-0888
Mon-Fri 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sat 11 a.m-8 p.m., Closed Sunday, dine-in, carry-out and delivery, available on social media & at kalmbistro.com, credit cards accepted
Kimbo’s
Famished folks from as far away as Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina are lining up to put their knees under owner Kim Ensor’s tables six days a week, enjoying a Kimbo’s breakfast served all day, lunches that feature daily specials and (ah, yes) Cinny Rolls on Saturday. Make sure you get there early, (like before 8:30 a.m. and especially so on Saturday) or you may have to wait for your table.
Kimbo’s 256 Tenn. Highway 91, Suite D Elizabethton, 474-3268
Mon-Sat 6 a.m.-2 p.m., closed Sunday, dine-in and carry-out, available on social media, credit cards accepted.
La Cucina Italian Kitchen
While most Italian restaurants seem to offer variations of a “canned” serving of atmosphere, food and service, few, a very few can be found who are still doing it “Old School.”
One of the best is Matteo Torri’s “La Cucina Italian Kitchen.” In addition to being the proprietor, Torri is also the restaurant’s chef; one whose strict adherence to the principles of properly authentic Italian cookery requires his making frequent trips back to Italy for supplies.
If there was ever a restaurant that can truly be worth the drive through the Tennessee High Country of Johnson County, it is La Cucina Italian Kitchen.
La Cucina Italian Kitchen 6811 Tenn. Highway 67
Mountain City, 727-0205
Thu-Sat 5-8 p.m., Sun 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., dine-in and carry-out, available on social media, cash only.
Mona Lisa Gelato
Originally started by Steven and Sheridan Nice, 2020 saw new owner Aleda Stokes give Mona Lisa’s Gelato & Café a renovation to keep it Johnson City’s go-to source for great light-fare meals and superb gelato. With a light-sided menu that changes weekly and sometimes daily due to Stokes’ use of locally sourced ingredients, patrons are guaranteed flavor and freshness. The gelato is equally fresh, and so good you want to dive into that glassed-in gelato display case up front armed only with a spoon.
Mona Lisa’s Gelato & Café 305 W. Oakland Ave. Johnson City, 262-8357
Mon-Thurs 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Fri-Sat 11 a.m. -9 p.m., Sun noon-8 p.m., dine-in and carry-out, available on social media and at monalisasgelato.com., credit cards accepted
Wok & Hibachi
This is a truly great Asian-themed restaurant, one that Johnson City can be rightfully proud to call its own. The redesign on the restaurant is easy on the eye with a decor that cleverly balances comfort with a serenity most restaurateurs only dream about. The service provided by proprietor Agnes and the wait staff is exemplary. On the menu, old favorites are being joined by new offerings, and not just in the entrée category. Word is that, as the “Interesting Times” continue to dwindle, the restaurant’s buffet line will return, hopefully undiminished and as tasty as ever.
Wok & Hibachi 101 E. Unaka Ave. Johnson City, 928-9696
Mon-Sat Lunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m., daily dinner 3-10 p.m., dine-in, carry-out and delivery, available on social media and online at wokhibachi.com. Credit cards accepted
On behalf of myself and the dine-around bunch, my thanks to all my readers for your kind assistance and guidance in 2021, and I look forward to seeing what 2022 will bring us all.
