Stainless steel pots of sugar, corn syrup and water burble over gas flames until the liquid inside reaches the hard crack stage. Samantha Sutherland lifts those steaming pots with ease, despite their weight and their heat.
She pours the liquid, as it turns amber in color, into a series of metal trays lined up inside the Mountain Harvest Kitchen, a food-business incubator in Unicoi.
Samantha is making rock candy, an old and simple confection that she has given new life through the addition of flavors like sassafras, green apple, watermelon and pumpkin spice. Any leftover liquid is carefully poured into lollipop molds.
The young entrepreneur is the owner of Pink Moon Candies and Sweets, which she founded in the spring of this year. Although she plans to make marshmallows from scratch, rock candy is the centerpiece of her business.
“Childhood memories — that’s where all this began,” she tells me, in between batches of watermelon and sassafras rock candies. “My grandmother, Sue Sutherland, would make cinnamon rock candy. She wouldn’t let me near the kitchen because it’s so hot, but once I got old enough, she started teaching me how to do it.”
Those lessons actually led to a career in food and hospitality. Samantha is a former line cook at Cheddar’s and worked as a meat cutter at Troyer’s on Highway 11E near Limestone, a place that now stocks her rock candy.
Mountain Harvest Kitchen’s theme is “pursue your culinary vision,” and that’s exactly what Samantha is doing, thanks to the availability of this certified commercial kitchen, which business owners can lease by the hour.
“It has the space that I needed to work,” says Samantha. “I tried making rock candy at home, and I was running out of room. Our kitchen was overtaken. Also with all the licenses, I can expand to North Carolina and Virginia and be in other stores as well as farmers markets.”
In addition to Troyer’s, Mountain View Country Market in Chuckey and Boone Street Market in Jonesborough stock Pink Moon products.
The rock candy of my childhood was devoid of any added flavorings. It served two purposes: as a sweet treat and as an ingredient, with whiskey, in homemade remedies for coughs and colds.
But Samantha is continually experimenting with flavors, recently adding piña colada, cotton candy and grape. And she doesn’t scrimp on the flavoring. It stays strong and pronounced as long as the candy lasts.
Which brings me to my question to her about the proper way to eat a piece of rock candy. Certainly you don’t want to bite into it immediately. You don’t want to risk dental damage. It’s called rock candy for a reason. Actually for a couple of reasons. After the candy is broken up, as Samantha does with what she calls a “meat hammer,” it does look like rocks. And it’s a hard candy. The other tip about eating rock candy that Samantha offers is to eat it slowly, so that those flavors have time to come through.
“I personally like to have it just as something to have in my mouth throughout the day, almost like a piece of gum,” she says.
“Chew, but don’t chew too quickly,” she advises. “Or you won’t get that nice good flavor.”
Rock candy has a shelf life of about one year. Pink-lidded glass jars of Samantha’s old-fashioned candy, lovingly prepared in a spotless kitchen, have already found a permanent place on our Christmas gift list.
Fred Sauceman is the author of “The Proffitts of Ridgewood: An Appalachian Family’s Life in Barbecue.”