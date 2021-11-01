A Johnson City landmark is once more inviting the public to come inside for a real Tennessee-style breakfast or lunch.
A long-time fixture on East Main Street in Johnson City, Penny Man’s Diner has experienced a tougher two years than most other restaurants and businesses in town, beginning with a customer’s car crashing through the outside front wall of the restaurant in February 2020.
Though the mishap caused no injuries, it left a big hole in the dining room, resulting in it being closed for a time. That didn’t stop owner Michelle Turbyfill, who switched the restaurant’s customer service from inside dining to carry-out with nary a beat missed. A short time later, the “Interesting Times” arrived in earnest, which Turbyfill and her family dealt with on through extra effort, hard work and their faith. September of this year found Penny Man’s Diner with a healthy owner and staff, a new outside and a remodeled inside to go with it.
First impressions
Penny Man’s Diner is the gray-colored building about a hundred yards past the Scotsman convenience market at the corner of Broadway and East Main streets. There is parking in front of the restaurant, but I’d recommend parking in the lot at either end of the building for easier accessibility.
Once through the the front door, you’ll be seated by one of the wait staff, who is usually one of Turbyfill’s family members. On your left as you walk through the door is the cashier and carry-out counter with kitchen and plating area located behind it.
Restrooms (clean) are straight ahead and a dining area accommodating 50 or so hungry patrons begins on your right.
The order
My dining partner and I were seen to by Turbyfill’s very capable son, Zack, who quickly brought our drinks and answered questions about the new (to us) menu entries. Zack informed us that Penny Man’s served breakfast and lunch seven days a week, but my dining partner and I were set on ordering lunch just then. Wanting something light, I chose the lesser of two sizes of pinto beans and cornbread ($2.99) and also added a Nathan’s hot dog ($2.89) done Penny Man’s style with mustard, chili and chopped onions, (but without the mayonnaise, thank you,) together with some of Penny Man’s signature French fries ($2.29).
After due consideration, my dining partner chose a Penny Man’s classic, their Penny Man’s Burger ($7.89) a one-third pound beef burger topped with mozzarella, Swiss and American cheeses, grilled onions, a smear of creamy mayonnaise and some more signature fries ($2.29)
How it tastes
Needless to say, the lunch my dining partner and I ordered was delicious and just what we were looking for. Being a hot dog purist who favors Nathan’s over other brands, I don’t add a lot of toppings and such to my hot dog; mustard, correctly the brown kind but yellow will do just as well. If I use it, the chili must be more meat than beans, properly seasoned, and contain a good dose of heat from its spice medley.
Penny Man’s beans and cornbread were also good, though the cornbread muffin served here, being made with regular milk rather than buttermilk, (yes, you can tell the difference) tended to fall apart before it ever got near the bowl of beans. The homemade fries were just that, produced in-house and fried with the skin left on until golden and crunchy.
My dining partner’s Penny Man’s Burger was also very good. Being served with two slices of Texas Toast instead of the usual hamburger bun made the Penny Man’s Burger easier to handle, just make sure you tell your server that you want the burger sliced in half prior to serving. My dining partner was as pleased with her serving of homemade fries as I was with mine, and nearly asked for seconds.
The bottom line
Michelle Turbyfill and her team at Penny Man’s Diner are proof that a restaurant that stays true to the principles of serving exceptional food of good value, in a pleasant environment by a capable and attentive wait staff, is sure to be successful, despite whatever outside influences show up to make the times interesting.
Again, be mindful that Penny Man’s restaurant opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 3 p.m. seven days a week.
Don’t forget that, as a convenience to their customers and friends, they serve breakfast and lunch open to close.
