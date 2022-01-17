Despite the ongoing bad manners of the “Interesting Times” not leaving when we ask it to, a newly remodeled south Johnson City landmark is still going strong.
In addition to their regular clientele, Ole’s Guacamoles Mexican restaurant is attracting a mixture of the curious and the connoisseur, both of whom want to sample some authentic Baja coast Mexican cuisine. Aside from the ubiquitous Tex-Mex, there are many different versions of Mexican cookery. The Baja version can be found along Mexico’s western Baja peninsula, and frequently sampled by us Anglos near the tourist mecca of Ensenada.
In what could be called their “Taste of Ensenada,” Ole’s Guacamoles emphasizes the lighter side of Mexican cuisine, with in-house recipes using more chicken and seafood than beef and pork, all of it made fresh with locally sourced produce and ingredients.
First impressions
Ole’s Guacamoles occupies the southwest corner where Johnson City’s West Pine and South Roan streets meet. The building can be seen for blocks in either direction owing to its bright yellow paint job. The Roan Street side of the building is adorned with a mural of avocado halves. Why not? Avocado is the main ingredient of anybody’s guacamole. There is parking available on two sides of the restaurant, easily accessible from West Pine or South Roan streets.
The renovation of Ole’s Guacamoles has resulted in an easily accessible and very comfortable dining area. Only the cashier and carry-out station remains in its original position, flanked on one side by the restaurant’s entry and the expanded salsa bar on the other. The kitchen and bar area are to be found at the perimeter of the restaurant’s dining area. My dining partner and I, opting for an early supper, were seated by our server Gio, an exceptionally competent and friendly young lady who saw to our menus and took our drinks orders.
Selections
After a brief consult with Ms. Gio to make sure that, yes, Ole’s Guacamoles did serve breakfast at any time during the day, I chose Ole’s Guacamoles’ Breakfast Burrito from the menu, ($8.99). My dining partner chose from the dinner side of the menu, ordering one of their Chicken Lime Bowl entrées ($9.99).
How it tastes
My Breakfast Burrito was perfection itself. Take a dinner-sized flour tortilla and scramble up some eggs. Next, load the eggs together with some spicy Mexican chorizo sausage along with beans, melted cheese and ranchera sauce.
Not finding the house ranchera sauce to be as spicy as I’d like it to be, I made a trip to the salsa bar. I came away with something liquid in consistency, brown in appearance, smelled acrid and looked like it would corrode my cutlery. By the action of dipping just the tines of my dinner fork into the fearsome mixture, I was able to extract a quantity of this concoction that proved to be just enough to spice up the breakfast burrito without having Ms. Gio call the EMTs. With the salsa upgraded to a high-performance level, my breakfast burrito was one delicious tummy full.
My dining partner found her Chicken Lime Bowl to be a real treat. Beginning with a base of Ole’s Guacamoles’ De Colores salad, add a quantity of white meat chicken marinated in fresh lime juice. Then top the mixture with lettuce, rice, frijoles negras (or black beans, Anglos) and fresh sliced avocado. The preceding is added to the De Colores salad’s blend of yellow corn kernels, garbanzo beans, chopped red onion, diced ripe tomato, black beans and cilantro. It is then served in a glazed pottery bowl with cilantro cream dressing and two wedges of lime on the side.
My dining partner made sure to fold the bowl’s contents a couple of times to make sure it was thoroughly blended to her satisfaction. And it was, both to my dining partner and I.
The bottom line
Ole’s Guacamoles’ new look is sure to attract a flock of hungry customers, and will certainly help to build their regular clientele even more than before. The new look inside and out is a winner, the food is Baja cooking at its best, and the service as evidenced by the capable and friendly Ms. Gio is superb in every respect.
Surely, you’ve finished off all those holiday leftovers by now.
Why not stop by and check Ole’s Guacamoles out for yourself?
For the latest breaking news and updates, download the Johnson City Press app.