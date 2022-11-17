Al’s Deli had its grand opening last weekend in the Mall at Johnson City.
The deli, located next to Pal’s in the food court, is owned and operated by Al Rugovac. He moved from the Bronx to Johnson City two years ago with his wife and six kids, but he already had connections in the area.
Rugovac’s late uncle, Sammy, was the original owner of Bella Vita, an Italian restaurant on North Roan Street. Rugovac spent many summers in Johnson City as a kid, helping his uncle around the restaurant and babysitting his cousin.
“I helped him 30 years ago, and here his son is helping me 30 years later, and it’s just incredible,” said Rugovac.
Sammy’s son owns Bella Vita now, and he helped his cousin prepare to open the deli. Rugovac said he opened the deli because he wanted a place like the ones he frequented in New York.
“In New York, everybody goes to the local deli,” said Rugovac. “You spend a lot of time eating from a local deli and a local pizza shop. I wanted to open one up and really help the community.”
With the opening of his deli, Rugovac has created at least six jobs and has already approached several local sports teams about sponsorship. He even bought a bike for one of his employees who does not have a car and a TV for another employee.
Along with his new deli, Rugovac has kept his job as a college professor in Westchester, New York. He also has another job as senior vice president of operations for a bank in New York.
Rugovac also says that he and his family have been so impressed and are very appreciative of how their neighbors and the community as a whole have come together to help them.
