To many people, having a restaurant set up shop in their neighborhood causes a lot of interest. Should the new restaurant sell pizza, the interest level goes up by a factor of 10. Both these events coincided this past Oct. 26 for Milligan University and community with the grand opening of Milligan Pizza Restaurant.
Returning from our annual fall colors drive in eastern Carter Country, my dining partner, our friend the Retiree and I decided to take the two-lane instead of the four-lane back to Johnson City. This put us on the Milligan Highway, which is where the Retiree spotted Milligan Pizza Restaurant’s lit and blinking “Open” sign. Milligan Pizza Restaurant occupies a central location on the Milligan Highway. Managing the restaurant is Gus Koumis, a friendly, professional and very capable gentleman who is there to meet and greet the new customers.
The restaurant’s new décor changes are evident upon entry. Walls are painted maroon, grey-beige and seafoam green, giving a restful, laid-back demeanor to a 60-seat dining area populated with sturdy, functional tables and chairs and two flat screen televisions. The cashier/carryout counter is hard by a large refrigerated glass case displaying dessert cakes and pies. Restrooms are found at the back of the dining area.
Upon entry, our server April greeted and showed us to our table. Though being hired just five days before, April was friendly, and very helpful.
Milligan Pizza Restaurant’s menu features pizzas of the design your own variety. The restaurant also offers pasta dishes, with gluten-free pasta available at $2.99 extra. Calzones and stromboli’s are available, as are sandwiches. For the health-conscious, whole wheat buns are 75 cents extra, and any sandwich can be made as a wrap. Burgers in various configurations are also on the menu.
Greek salad with grilled chicken
Milligan Pizza Restaurant’s salad menu has six entries, and it was from these that I chose a small Greek salad ($5.99) topped with grilled chicken ($2.99 extra) as my supper. This proved to be a cold and crisp mixture of lettuce, slices of green bell pepper and onion, Kalamata olives, ripe tomatoes, sliced chunks of cucumber and pickled pepperoncini’s together with a good sprinkle of feta and parmesan cheeses.
I had the house’s proprietary Greek-style dressing on my salad and was pleased with the result.
New York-style chicken and mushroom pizza
To see why Milligan Pizza Restaurant had put the word “pizza” on its sign out front, our friend the Retiree ordered a small version of their chicken and mushroom on red sauce pizza ($7.99). The restaurant makes its pizza New York style, having the familiar round and thin crust topped with a red tomato sauce, crumbled mozzarella cheese, with its toppings arranged on top of the cheese layer and baked.
Wanting her pizza slices to be crispy through and through, the Retiree had a brief word with April, who assured her that Milligan Pizza’s kitchen was flexible, and her pizza would be crispy throughout. It was indeed crunchy and quite delicious as well.
Turkey bacon ranch wrap
My dining partner chose one of the chicken bacon ranch wraps ($7.99). This proved to be roasted chicken breast sliced deli thin and folded into a flour tortilla with crisp, smoky bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Her wrap was then sliced on the bias and plated with a stack of golden, crispy French fries.
My dining partner offered me a bite, and I was pleased that my mouthful had equal parts of each element found in her wrap.
The bottom line
Milligan Pizza Restaurant’s menu also includes American-style cuisine with platters featuring hamburger steak, pork chops and chicken, priced from $9.99 to $10.99. Each platter comes with two side orders and includes breadsticks. Appetizer offerings include the popular meatball marinara with breadsticks ($8.99).
The cakes and pies in the display case change on a daily basis, and are $4.99 per cake slice and $3.99 per pie slice. Going ala mode with ice cream is $1.99 extra.
Milligan Pizza Restaurant is sure to be a welcome addition to Milligan University and the surrounding community. The food is delicious, while Koumis and his team are knowledgeable, capable, very friendly and accommodating.
Stop by and see for yourself. Bring a friend along. My dining partner and I did.