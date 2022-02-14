Well, last week, the dine-around bunch was all busy being elsewhere, so it was just my dining partner and myself out looking for a great place to eat in the Tri-Cities. That eatery is Mack’s Sub Shop. The folks at Mack’s are very friendly and boy, can they make great sandwiches.
First impressions
We found Mack’s Sub Shop in an admirably-sited row of storefronts easily reachable from Interstate 81 by taking Exit 69 south on Tenn. Highway 394 toward Bristol Motor Speedway. Accessing the restaurant’s parking lot is easily done from either direction on Tenn. 394.
Mack’s is the left-most storefront in the shopping center, and has plenty of parking both in front of the shop and to the side.
Entering by the front door you are in the dining area, with space to serve 30 or so patrons in an almost décor-free environment. The cashier and carry-out counter occupies the left rear of the dining area, with its prep and plating area along the shop’s outside wall next to the drive-thru window. There is a “bag-o-chips” selection rack at the rear wall with clean restrooms accessible just past it and down a hallway.
Selections
On duty at Mack’s to serve us were co-owner Andrew and his cook, Devin. My partner and I consulted the Mack’s Sub Shop menu online at www.mackssubshop.com to choose what our lunch would be. There was also a chalkboard sandwich sign by the front door outside with the day’s special, and the online menu was also depicted in three chalkboard panels on the wall back of the cashier and carry-out station.
After a careful perusal of our choices, plus a consult with store personnel about what they’d order if they were us, my dining partner chose half of a Philly cheesesteak sandwich ($9.99) as a combo with a bag of chips and a bottled drink ($3 extra). I picked their pressed Cubano sandwich combo with chips and drink for $12.99 as well.
Devin worked on my dining partner’s meal while Andrew handled my Cubano sandwich, both completing their tasks and having our sandwiches on our table in less than 10 minutes.
How it tastes
My dining partner enjoyed her Philly cheesesteak sandwich, its shaved ribeye steak cooked medium just the way she likes it. For add-ons, my dining partner chose extra sautéed onions instead of sautéed green peppers, and some aged-until-pungent provolone cheese melted onto its 9-inch sub roll, a squirt of yellow mustard added for bite. When sided with a bag of wavy-textured potato chips, my dining partner was very happy indeed.
My Cubano sandwich was done panini-style with the slices of roasted pork butt combined with several slices of “city ham,” together with dill pickle chips, yellow mustard and some melted and nutty-flavored Swiss cheese. Andrew assembled my Cubano sandwich on the front counter. His use of the panini press caused all of the sandwich’s individual parts to merge and blend their various flavors and textures into one scrumptious whole. My Cubano panini was absolutely delectable.
The bottom line
Mack’s is really a great sub shop. Andrew and Devin’s skillset and knowledge of their menu is varied enough to keep all of their diners happy and full. The restaurant is clean and well-kept. Its location on the road to Bristol Motor Speedway means it is in an excellent spot to fish for NASCAR race fans, while serving their neighbors from three states 52 weeks out of the year.
I suggest y’all get ahead of the rush and stop by to see Andrew and Devin.
Have a taste of some truly “good eatin’” sandwiches for yourself.
My dining partner and I did.
