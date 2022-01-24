Another Johnson City landmark has survived the “Interesting Times.”
Despite a change of ownership, Luke’s Pizza is still there and still warming the heart and tummy of this transplanted Yankee. Though Luke’s is known for its authentic New York-style pizza (the properly correct upstate version, and not the appalling “Big Apple” abomination) either by the pie or the slice, it also has a well-rounded and very good selection on the rest of its menu. Recently, my dining partner and I decided to discover what eating light at Luke’s Pizza would entail.
First impressions
Luke’s Pizza is conveniently located on West Market Street just past its intersection with McKinley Church Road, in the shadow of Johnson City’s western-most Walmart. Access from the West Market Street four-lane is easily accomplished, and there’s parking available all around the building.
As you enter the restaurant’s front door, the cashier and carry-out line is on the far side of a dining area serving 40 customers, with access to the restrooms down a convenient hall on your right. Those patrons wishing to enjoy their meal al fresco with four lanes of West Market traffic will find seating for another 30 or so out front on the deck.
Selections
Though their pizza is some of the best in Johnson City, I wanted to see how they’d handle a customer who’d order a dinner salad instead. Also, my dining partner had never had a submarine sandwich from Luke’s, and was itching to try one this time around.
As we found ourselves a table, Bo, the counter-man, motioned me over to the cashier station and handed me a menu, saying “Here you go, sir.”
A study of the menu drew my attention to a Luke’s antipasto salad, ($7.50) with some grilled breast of chicken added ($1.50 extra).
I gave my order to Bo; he wrote it down and then looked expectantly at my dining partner who was studiously regarding the menu’s selection of sandwiches. She turned to Bo and ordered a Luke’s Pizza meatball Parmesan submarine sandwich for herself, ($8.25) with a bag of barbecue potato chips. Bo nodded, adding her sandwich to our order and said we wouldn’t have long to wait.
How it tastes
My antipasto arrived first, plated in a clear plastic “clamshell” to-go box. Popping the lid, I was pleasantly surprised to see some grated fresh mozzarella cheese topping the salad greens, some grilled breast of chicken chunks artistically scattered as well. An antipasto from Luke’s already comes with slices of pepperoni, ham, salami and provolone cheese rolled up and sectioned into bite-sized chunks that are also scattered throughout the mix of fresh green leaf lettuce, slices of tomatoes, onions, green peppers, roasted red peppers and black olives. With the chicken and the Italian dressing added plus a dash or two of parmesan cheese, I was very pleased with my selection.
As I was putting my personal touches on my salad supper, my dining partner was digging into her meatball Parmesan sub sandwich, served open-faced with several slices drawn from Luke’s daily stock of meatballs, arrayed like succulent poker chips along a layer of Luke’s marinara red sauce, topped with more of those shreds of fresh mozzarella, garnished with a dusting of dried oregano and basil, and all of it on a properly baked and butterflied 8-inch baguette loaf. “Yum” is too inadequate a description, though my dining partner sure uttered it several times between bites.
As for pizza, Luke’s still does it the old and correct way.
A large pizza pie is correctly sized at a foot-and-a-half in diameter, and does not stint either in quantity of sauce, nor the toppings that reside thereupon. Prices for this can run $17.50 for one topped with cheese, to $19.50 for the barbecue chicken number. I can attest that this barbecue chicken number could be a real contender in next year’s “Pizza Wars” competition.
The bottom line
Luke’s Pizza is fast gaining the status of a landmark in Johnson City.
The cookery and the venue here are both classic in every respect.
Luke’s Pizza’s relationship with customers is first rate, whether first-time diners, regular patrons, youngsters or seniors, everybody.
Try them for lunch or supper. You will not be disappointed.
