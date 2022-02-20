KNOXVILLE — Craft beer lovers, save this date.
The Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild will stage its first “Farm to Tap” Festival on Saturday, Feb. 26, from noon to 4 p.m. at Suttree Landing Park, 1001 Waterfront Drive, in South Knoxville.
The festival, the first of three planned across the state, will showcase more than 20 in-state craft breweries featuring brands that utilize Tennessee grown crops and products.
“We are excited to show connoisseurs as well as casual customers the wide array of creative offerings our members are producing across a vast spectrum of tastes and preferences,” said Sharon Cheek, executive director of the Guild, which kicked off the statewide effort in November and December to promote increased use of home-grown ingredients in the growing craft beer marketplace.
The “Farm to Tap” initiative is funded through a State of Tennessee grant and the Guild is working closely with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA), the UT Extension Service and other agricultural interests to bring the state’s farmers and brewers together.
“If you enjoy craft beer, you won’t want to miss the Farm to Tap Festival,” TDA Business Consultant Kyle Hensley said. “The festival will feature breweries that use locally sourced ingredients and will give beer enthusiasts the opportunity to sample a variety of brews with Tennessee-grown ingredients.”
In addition to the farmers and brewers, there will be food trucks, vendors, and entertainment at the rain-or-shine event.
Event tickets are $50. This entry fee provides festival participants the chance to interact with brewers and Pick Tennessee Products partners, purchase food and drink from food trucks and vendors. For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/farm-to-taptm-knoxville-tickets-221038400807.
“Farm to Tap” kick-off events were held in Knoxville, Nashville, and Memphis late last year and similar festivals to the Knoxville event are planned for March in Nashville and April in Memphis.
Craft brewers signed up so far include Albright Grove Brewing, Alliance Brewing Company, Bad Idea Brewing, Bearded Iris, Blackberry Farm Brewery, Brewing & Distilling Center, Common John Brewing Co., Copperhill Brewery, Crosstown Brewing Company, East Nashville Beer Works, Elst Brewing Company, Great Oak, Gypsy Circus Cider, Harding House Brewing Co., Jackalope Brewing Company, Johnson City Brewing Company, Living Waters Brewing, Memphis Made Brewing Co., New Heights, Next Level Brewing Company, Printshop Beer Co., Southern Grist Brewing, Tennessee Brew Works, The Black Abbey Brewing Company, Wanderlinger Brewing Company, Wiseacre Brewing, Yee-Haw Brewing, Xul Beer Company.
