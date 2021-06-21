A short time ago on a highway not so far away, there was a restaurant owned and operated by Ms. Kim Ensor that was the best-kept secret of Carter County. Under the name “Kimbo’s,” this first iteration of Ensor’s restaurant served hungry customers in an eight-table dining room, from a kitchen barely large enough to flip your eggs over easy.
Famished folks from as far away as Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina were lining up outside Kimbo’s front door to put their knees under her eight tables six days a week, enjoying a Kimbo’s breakfast served all day, lunches that featured daily specials and Cinny Rolls. Especially Cinny Rolls.
Last November, in the depths of the “Interesting Times,” Ensor decided that her Kimbo’s customers needed more room, and moved her team and Kimbo the Cow mascot to new quarters near Elizabethton’s airport on Tenn. Highway 91.
First impressions
Kimbo’s currently occupies the leftmost storefront of a commercial building that houses the U.S. Department of Agriculture offices for Carter County. The seating issue has been solved with a much bigger dining area, being separated from Kimbo’s open kitchen by a functional cashier and carry-out counter station. Access to the restrooms is through a short hallway to the right rear of the dining area.
This particular Saturday morning, our friend the Retiree joined my dining partner and I for breakfast at Kimbo’s. Saturday was chosen as it is the only day that Kimbo’s creates and serves their amazing Cinny rolls. Said Cinny rolls were the cause of the 30-minute wait that greeted us when we arrived on Kimbo’s doorstep. I spoke with Kimbo’s front-of-house, the very capable and friendly Veronica, who confirmed a table reservation for the three of us and said we would be called when it was ready. Sure enough, 15 minutes later Veronica let us know that our table was ready.
Western omelet
The Retiree started us off by ordering one of Kimbo’s Western omelets ($5.10) together with one of Kimbo’s superb country sized biscuits. Our friend’s omelet was three eggs big, and filled with a blend of Monterey Jack and American cheeses, plus chopped onions, green peppers and some nicely diced “city” ham. Her Western omelet was so good that the Retiree saved about a fourth of the omelet back to make a Western omelet biscuit that was especially tasty.
Kimbo’s Special with a la carte Bacon, Egg & Cheese biscuit
Being hungry, I ordered the Kimbo’s Special breakfast ($4.25): two eggs, scrambled with bacon and a couple of her excellent biscuits, adding a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit ($3.30) just in case. My Kimbo’s Special was very good, the eggs scrambled just so, the three strips of smoked bacon extra crispy, the combination of which made for a serviceable do-it-yourself bacon and egg biscuit, almost as good as the purpose-built bacon, egg and cheese biscuit I’d ordered.
Big Betty’s Breakfast
Being just as hungry as I was, my dining partner chose the aptly named Big Betty’s Breakfast ($6.65), an upgraded version of my Kimbo’s Special that added a biscuit and gravy along with a side order of their hash brown casserole to her two eggs over medium well and crispy bacon.
My dining partner also was smart enough to break up her hash brown casserole and stir some of it into her biscuit’s gravy, and was very pleased with the result. I suggested she crumble up her crispy bacon. Adding the bacon crumbles layered on more yumminess in her Big Betty’s Breakfast.
Cinny Roll
A quick word with Ensor, and Veronica said that, yes, there still were Cinny Rolls left. My dining partner put in an order for three Cinny Rolls ($2.95 each, Saturdays only) and sauntered back to her seat with a grin on her face. True to form, Veronica arrived tableside laden with three dinner plates each containing a perfect and luscious Cinny Roll. I will not go into any further description of this delicacy, leaving it to you, dear readers, to write the last sentence.
The bottom line
It is great to see Ensor and team greeting friends old and new, while settling Kimbo’s into its new and larger facility. Breakfast at Kimbo’s is not to be missed, especially on Saturday when her Cinny Rolls are available, in whatever quantity. Make sure you get there early, (like before 8:30 a.m.) or you may have a wait for your table. You will not be disappointed.