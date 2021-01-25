I must admit that I am impressed with the tenacity exhibited by business owners who, no matter how interesting our “Interesting Times” get, will be there to serve the public by being “in business.”
An example of this is the opening of Kickback Jack’s restaurant in Johnson City’s Med-Tech Corridor.
This newest member of the Kickback Jack’s chain was a new-build from the ground up, begun in late-2019 and put on hold by the pandemic’s onset. There followed delays in construction, causing the restaurant to postpone its opening until this past autumn. Despite having to cope with pandemic-caused social distancing guidelines, the management and staff of Kickback Jack’s are determined to serve those of us hungry diners who are tightening our belts, jacking up our courage and bravely venturing forth into the new world of 2021.
First Impressions
Kickback Jack’s occupies an outlying parcel of Hamilton Place, and is convenient to the two nearby Marriott hotels on the property. The sports-themed restaurant’s main dining area (seating 200 or so) surrounds a central bar and beer tap “island” over which are suspended 14 TV screens forming a gigantic jumbotron of sporting events. Additional televisions are placed throughout the dining area, so keeping current with your favorite sporting event is easily done.
Kickback Jack’s customer base is a mix of professionals, couples, young families (with and without children), and (of course) sports enthusiasts. The neat and tidy restrooms are accessible toward the back.
Appetizer: Onion Petals
Worn out after an afternoon comparing appliances and prices, my dining partner and I decided to have an early supper, prompting us to check out Kickback Jack’s Early Dine Menu. Arriving about 4:30 in the afternoon, we were greeted at the door by our friendly and personable server Jamie. After Jamie showing us to our table, she suggested that we share a plate of Kickback Jack’s Onion Petals ($6.49) as our appetizer. This proved to be a large sweet onion, coarsely sectioned into finger-sized lengths, then battered, deep-fried and served with a dipping sauce of the house ranch dressing. Aside from needing a bit more blotting to handle some lingering fry-pot residue, my dining partner and I were very pleased with Jamie’s suggestion of Onion Petals as our starter.
New Orleans Pasta
Earlier, I had checked out Kickback Jack’s menu online at www.kbjacks.com and discovered they offered a New Orleans pasta dish ($10.79) containing shrimp, chicken and andouille sausage along with green and red bell peppers all tossed in fusilli pasta with a savory Creole sauce and topped with freshly grated parmesan cheese. I also added a Kickback Jack’s a la carte side salad ($2.79) with my order. The pasta dish was better than I had anticipated, with thick slices of andouille sausage adding a savory note to the marinated chicken and the Cajun-style boiled shrimp. The Creole sauce was especially noteworthy, resembling a thinned down but spiced up remoulade that not only clung to the fusilli pasta quite well, but drew the elements of sausage, chicken and shrimp together to form a spectrum of taste sensations that was quite remarkable.
Fish & Chips
My dining partner opted for simpler fare than my pasta dish, choosing an order of fish & chips from Kickback Jack’s Early Dine menu ($8.49). Kickback Jack’s uses Alaskan whitefish filets dredged and floured before being rapidly deep-fried in hot oil to retain each filet’s moist and fluffy consistency. The kitchen staff plated seven or so of these crunchy and mild whitefish morsels with a stack of commissary-produced French fried potatoes, also crunchy on the outside and fluffy-hot inside. A ramekin of coleslaw was also provided, as was some of the house tartar sauce presented in place of the more correct serving of malt vinegar. If you’re having fish & chips, the malt vinegar is the only correct condiment enjoyed by us purists. Either way, the chips were pretty good, and the properly prepared fish was positively scrumptious.
The Bottom Line
Kickback Jack’s did a bang-up job on our food and the service provided by Jamie was impeccable from start to finish. My dining partner was very pleased with her fish & chips; even more so when the meal she ordered was to be had at the Early Dine price.
Offering great food and great service in a friendly and comfortable setting is a recipe for success in any restaurant, and Kickback Jack’s is making sure of their goal of success is achieved.
Why not go by and see how they are coming along?