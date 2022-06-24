The Johnson City Masonic Lodge is hosting their fifth annual steak cook off on Saturday.
Mark Whittamore, the event's promoter, said this year’s competition will bring over in 40 cooks from across the country to see who can cook the best ribeye steak.
The competition is held in conjunction with the Steak Cook off Association. Whittamore said this year's Johnson City competition was the largest one sponsored by the association.
Steaks are included in the cook’s registration fees and competitors can select up to two steaks and present the one they deem the best for judging.
In addition to the ribeye steaks, cooks can also participate in a sausage category, where they can bring in any sausage dish, or a mystery box category, in which the cooks don’t know what they will be making until it is time to get cooking.
The first place steak chef will take home $1,000. Second place will win $500, and all those placing within the top 10 will take home a cash prize. In the sausage and mystery box categories, first place will take home $150, and all those placing within the top 5 will win a cash prize.
The cook off is happening today,Saturday, June 25, at the Food City located at 920 State of Franklin Road. Steak selection will begin at 10 a.m. and awards will begin at 5 p.m.
For more information, follow The Lodge Steak Cookoff on Facebook or visit https://steakcookoffs.com/