With the slow but steady loosening of winter’s grasp on the area, I am finding the opportunities for dining out as your Mystery Diner are steadily growing. I’m still able to enjoy the company of a dine-around bunch that, though temporarily reduced in number, is just as cosmopolitan and knowledgeable a set of palates as you are likely to find anywhere.
When I took the Retiree and my dining partner to Wheeler’s Bagels recently, I got to see two different palates and the knowledge behind them each enjoying their lunch.
First impressions
Some 10 years ago, a former Florida sheriff named Gary Wheeler opened Wheeler’s Bagels in north Johnson City, and the town has been better for it ever since. Your daily dose of fresh-made coffee, equally fresh muffins, cookies and, of course, bagels can be found over on Marketplace Boulevard, just around the corner from the Lowe’s. From North State of Franklin Road, turn left onto Knob Creek Road; at the next stop light, you’ll see Wheeler’s signage and front door across the street on your right.
Entering Wheeler’s front door puts you in a bright and airy dining area that seats 40 or so bagel enthusiasts. The order and takeaway counter is directly in front of you, next to the muffin and cookie display case. Coffees are next along the counter with soft drinks and teas available around to your left. The scratch-made bagels populate a big display rack of wire baskets that is positioned within easy reach of the counter staff. Restrooms are located down a short hallway on your right.
Selections
My dining partner and I were welcoming our friend and dine-around bunch member the Retiree back to town after her visit out west for the holidays. With a menu between them, my dining partner helped the Retiree with her choice for lunch. After a moment’s deliberation, the Retiree chose one of Wheeler’s Protein bagels ($6.69). My dining partner then ordered a Wheeler’s Reuben, ($9.99) also on a plain bagel. My choice was a new entry on the Wheeler’s menu, that being a chicken, bacon and ranch ($9.69) on a multigrain bagel. The three of us had our bagel sandwiches each in combination with a fountain drink and choosing from the nearby chips bin.
How it tastes
For the Retiree’s protein bagel sandwich, Wheeler’s takes a thick slice of white meat chicken, adds mushrooms, onions, tomato, spinach and two slices of Swiss cheese, then grills the result until piping hot and serves it with a cold and crunchy dill pickle spear. In a word; delectable. My chicken, bacon and ranch sandwich had the same-sized chicken portion that the Retiree had on her sandwich, but had it paired with some lean, center-cut hickory-smoked bacon crumbles, some nutty-favored cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion slices along with a squirt of creamy ranch dressing. Delicious, but with all that juicy tomato, crumbly bacon and ranch dressing, hard to hold onto even with two hands: be sure to ask for table cutlery for best effect. My dining partner had no such trouble with her Reuben, being deli-thin slices of corned beef layered with tangy sauerkraut, a slice or two of savory Emmenthal Swiss cheese with some house-made Thousand Island dressing near to hand if needed.
Absolutely yummy, especially when taking alternate bites of her dill pickle spear.
Just desserts
After a lunch like that, my friends and I decided to have some dessert. The Retiree spotted a fresh pan of muffins being brought out and snagged a cranberry-orange number ($3.29) for her enjoyment. My dining partner and I opted for cookies; hers in peanut butter chocolate, and mine in chocolate chunk and chocolate chip ($2.47 each). My partner’s cookie was good, a bit on the dry side but still chewy and warm from the oven. My chocolate chunk/chip special was just the way I like it; warm, crunchy and with chunks and chips of chocolate in every bite.
The bottom line
I’ve yet to find a bakery that can match a Wheeler’s bagel for breakfast or for lunch. Gary Wheeler knows his product, and has trained his staff to be both capable and friendly. For you purists, you can choose your breakfast bagel from one of 18 different bagels yours together with a choice from nine “schmears,” on it, or as one of nine different breakfast bagel sandwiches; every choice positively scrumptious.
Don’t forget about dessert either.
For you folks in Sullivan County who think that Johnson City is too far to drive just for a bagel, Wheeler’s has a Kingsport location on Wilcox Court.
