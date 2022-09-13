September celebrates National Family Meals Month as a time to encourage families to gather around the table for a shared meal at least one day per week. Research has demonstrated a strong link between meals shared at the dinner table and positive dietary patterns in children and adolescents, including increased fruit and vegetable consumption.
Some additional benefits of shared family meals among children are better academic performance, lower rates of obesity, lower risk of developing an eating disorder, lower risk of depression and cardiovascular disease, and higher self-esteem.
These perks do not extend to children alone, though. More frequent family meals may lead to lower incidence of depression, higher self-esteem, a lower incidence of dieting and improved eating habits among adults as well.
Research has also demonstrated that shared family meals improve family connectedness and problem solving. Clearly the benefits of gathering around the table go beyond just the physical body, but they extend to our emotional and mental well-being as well.
Given these positive associations between family meals and mental health, it is a worthy goal to fit in more meals around the table. To further increase the emotional and mental benefits of family meals, try incorporating these mood boosting foods into your meals at least one day per week:
Dark leafy green vegetables contain magnesium, which can positively impact serotonin levels and boost mood. Look for bagged salads to pair with Rosaria’s Pizza for tonight’s family meal.
Salmon, sardines or fortified dairy products are a good source of mood-boosting vitamin D. Look for Food City fresh salmon fillets to pair with Shortcuts Grillers fresh asparagus for a nutritious, quick weeknight dinner.
Research has demonstrated a link between berry consumption and cognitive performance, including increased attention and memory and lower risk of depression. Food City’s Shortcuts snack cups are washed and ready to serve alongside a weekend family breakfast.
Healthy fats, including Omega 3 fatty acids, found in nuts and seeds, may also help to improve your mood. Food Club roasted mixed nuts taste great on cereal or yogurt or added to salads to enjoy around the dinner table.