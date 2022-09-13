September celebrates National Family Meals Month as a time to encourage families to gather around the table for a shared meal at least one day per week. Research has demonstrated a strong link between meals shared at the dinner table and positive dietary patterns in children and adolescents, including increased fruit and vegetable consumption.

Some additional benefits of shared family meals among children are better academic performance, lower rates of obesity, lower risk of developing an eating disorder, lower risk of depression and cardiovascular disease, and higher self-esteem.

