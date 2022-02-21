With the “Interesting Times” disappearing faster than a politician’s promise on the Thursday after Election Day, it is cautiously pleasant to welcome the “daily grind” back for my dining partner and me. Our daily grind’s ability to stand on its own is just fine, thank you. Its ability to move about freely is still questionable.
That’s why my dining partner and I will frequent one of our suppertime eateries during the noon hour to see how they are handling the return of their version of the daily grind.
One such place that does the job, and offers a superlative lunch special meal selection is Ming’s Asian Cuisine.
First impressions
Ming’s Asian Cuisine is located in the Hamilton Place Center, just off North State of Franklin Road (Tenn. Highway 381) in Johnson City. Access north from West Market Street is via North State of Franklin and its stop-lighted intersection with Med Tech Parkway. Turning left at the light onto Med Tech and then right onto Hamilton Place, you’ll find Ming’s Asian Cuisine is mid-way along the first building on your left. Southbound traffic on North State of Franklin gets an off-ramp into Hamilton Place and through its traffic roundabout, with Ming’s location in the middle of the second building on your right.
Ming’s has a hostess station just inside the front door, with its dining area and well-stocked bar beginning just behind the decorative wood screen. The décor is “Asian Minimalist” surrounding a dining area that seats 80 or so hungry patrons. Tucked into the right rear corner is the compact sushi preparation station. Access to the restrooms is to the left of the bar area.
Selections
Ming’s Asian Cuisine has a number of excellent lunch specialties, both Chinese and Japanese choices being available. While we were deciding what our lunch entrees would be, I ordered a plate of gyoza (fried pork dumplings) for us to munch on. My dining partner was in the mood for seafood, choosing the shrimp and broccoli with lo mein noodles ($9.50) and chose a bowl of Ming’s own hot and sour soup as her second course. My lunch order came from the Japanese lunch menu, being a double maki roll order of sushi ($12), one being spicy salmon and the other spicy crabmeat, with a house salad as my side order.
How it tastes
Our appetizer of gyoza dumplings were stuffed full of exquisitely flavorful ground pork meat, pan-fried to a turn and served with a splash of teriyaki sauce. My dining partner’s hot and sour soup was hot, spicy and nicely sour on the tongue. Her entrée’s shrimp were plump, plentiful and properly stir-fried with some fresh broccoli florets and thin slices of carrot. The lo mein was equally delectable, having just the right flavor and succulence.
My side salad arrived at table in what I call “Asian country style.” Here, four to five cocktail napkin-sized pieces of repurposed iceberg lettuce wraps were served with a sprinkle of julienned carrot and purple cabbage ribbons thrown in for color. Some quick knife work on my part rendered the wrappers into bite-sized fronds and pieces.
My salmon maki roll was well done, a six-piece rice-on-the-outside number with some nicely spiced salmon flakes rolled up in a nori wrapper. The spicy crabmeat was done the same way, though not quite as spicy or as savory as the salmon roll was. Still, with just a few drops of soy sauce (low sodium, of course) I was in sushi paradise right down to the last bite.
The bottom line
If there is one thing that the “Interesting Times” have taught my dining partner and me, it is to value our mealtimes highly, and lunch highest of all.
The European fashion of lingering at lunch for several hours and then heading home for a nap before returning to work sounds remarkably civilized these days; especially so when compared to the usual maddening 30-minute frisson most of us endure day in and day out.
Time, whether “Interesting” or not, is still a finite and therefore valuable commodity.
As such, time must not be wasted, but rather savored in every second it gives us.
Where better to do so, than over a light and healthy lunch in attractive surroundings at Ming’s Asian Cuisine?
For the latest breaking news and updates, download the Johnson City Press app.