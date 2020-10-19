West Walnut Street holds some pleasant college-era memories for me. As your typical male college student, I was forever short of funds, a condition which always seemed to coincide with my most recent foray into romance. Using my powers of deductive university-honed reasoning, I learned that there was a restaurant not too far from my dorm room where a callow young lad might ably entertain his lady fair, without having to dip too far into his wallet to do so.
The restaurant in question, Italian Pizza Pub became a topic of conversation between my dining partner and me — me confirming the fact I was one of their regular customers in years past, with each of my visits finding me escorting a different tablemate for the evening.
My dining partner then asked why she’d never been to Italian Pizza Pub as my dinner guest or, for that matter, ever? Rather than wade into what I saw as a fast-rising swamp of recrimination, I smoothly invited her to join me at Italian Pizza Pub that very evening.
Walking through the well-used front door, you find yourself awash in a sensory composite of pizza sauce, onions, garlic, ‘70s rock music, toasty Italian bread, football on the TV, beer and other, generally olfactory, memories. One sniff, and I was right back in my college days, flannel shirt tucked into a pair of well-worn blue jeans held up with a wide leather belt, my schoolbook-filled rucksack thrown carelessly over the left shoulder of a battered Army surplus field jacket, my high-top Chuck Taylor All-Stars squeaking on the black and white tile floor.
Pizza here is New York-style and only New York-style: thin crust, thinly sauced in red, properly topped and all of it delicious. Nine booths march around the perimeter of the restaurant’s dining area, its walls still proudly displaying the brother-membership photos of Sigma Chi fraternity’s Zeta Omega chapter. There is one flat screen TV in an upper corner that can be seen by the entire dining room and most of the kitchen. Behind a central half-wall is a long prep table and the pizza ovens where head-of-house Errol Martin and his team of stalwarts translate Italian Pizza Pub’s menu into delicious reality. Restrooms, well-worn but still tidy, can be found at the back.
Meatball sandwich
My dining partner was wanting something that would demonstrate conclusively that Martin & Co. knew their jobs, but 1) she didn’t want pizza, New York-style or otherwise and 2) having had mac & cheese for lunch, nothing pasta, please. Martin suggested something simple that was tasty, filling and would demonstrate the kitchen’s skills. This turned out to be an Italian Pizza Pub meatball submarine sandwich ($5.50) a classic in every sense of the word and just what my dining partner was looking for. Take a bolillo-size loaf of crusty, crunchy Italian bread, spread with Italian Pizza Pub’s proprietary tomato-based red sauce, load it with six or so of their savory meatballs, then cover with more sauce and some shredded mozzarella cheese. After an open-faced trip through the Pub’s pizza oven, add a sprinkling of parmesan cheese and serve. Absolutely scrumptious.
Gyros sandwich with side salad
Checking the menu, I found some modifications to the Italian Pizza Pub offerings from my younger days. One in particular caught my eye, this being a Gyros sandwich ($6.99) of ground beef and lamb, together with sliced Roma tomato, mushrooms, onions and the spice-laden house tzatziki sauce on a freshly-baked, fluffy pita. Honoring memories of Italian Pizza Pub meals long past, I ordered my back-then-all-too-common meal, a side salad with dressing ($2.29). A welcome change was their replacement of the all-too-usual shredded iceberg lettuce salad base with the current mixture of leafy lettuce, field greens and arugula, layered with sliced fresh button mushrooms, some purple onions and a dusting of shredded mozzarella cheese, sided with the house’s own scratch-made ranch dressing. Simple, natural, filling and tasty. Yes, and I found my gyros sandwich from Italian Pizza Pub a welcome addition to an already great culinary lineup.
The bottom line
My dining partner and I had a good time at Italian Pizza Pub. Mr. Errol Martin and his team are carrying on the restaurant’s tradition of making pleasant culinary memories for a new generation of ETSU students while helping us alumni re-awaken the memories we treasure from years past. At Italian Pizza Pub, the food is great, the atmosphere is as comfortable as a well-worn booth cushion and the service is still as impeccable as I fondly remember it being.
As we were leaving, another memory bestirred itself as my gaze rested on the battered and well-traveled front door to the old Casbah night club, another of my haunts a generation or two removed from today.
But that’s another story.