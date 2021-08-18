Five minutes at The Roanoker Restaurant and we felt like regulars. It’s the kind of place where you want to linger over breakfast for hours.
In 1941, Crafton Warren and two friends leased “storeroom No. 11 South Jefferson Street in the City of Roanoke, Virginia,” as the lease reads. The terms were for three years, beginning at midnight on May 31, 1941. For the first year, the partners were to pay $125. That would go up to $135 for the second year and $140 by the third. To get them jump-started, Warren and his partners took out a $50 loan, which would come due two months later.
This year, The Roanoker celebrates its 80th anniversary as Roanoke’s “Home of Good Food.” Locations have changed over the years, but Warren’s original mission has not: “To welcome guests to our comfortable home for consistently good food at reasonable prices.”
With the U.S. entry into World War II in December of 1941, Warren’s two partners were called to duty. He continued to run the lunch counter while serving as a civilian neighborhood volunteer. After the war, he bought their shares. Warren’s son E.C. began helping his father when E.C. was 8 years old and would go on to own and operate the restaurant.
In the early 1960s, he hired an enterprising Roanoke native named Renee “Butch” Craft as a secretary. She’d stop in on breaks from college classes and answer the phone. When E.C. retired, Craft took over as owner of the restaurant.
It was a fortuitous choice. Not only had she learned every aspect of the business, she also had come to know virtually every person who ate breakfast, lunch or dinner at The Roanoker. And she learned their stories.
As we have breakfast with her on a late summer morning, she leaves the table often, to check on a customer who has been ill, to wish another customer a happy birthday, and to find out how another customer is dealing with retirement.
Both of Craft’s parents died at a young age. E.C. Warren stepped in to fill that void in her life. They worked together for 38 years. “E.C. taught me things about life that my parents couldn’t,” Craft tells us.
“People come to work here and stay for 30 or 40 years,” says Craft, proudly.
Although goose liver sandwiches for lunch and prune juice for breakfast no longer appear on The Roanoker menu, the breakfast fare remains largely unchanged from what was served in the middle of the 20th century. The Roanoker’s claim to greatness is the simple biscuit.
On a typical Sunday, the restaurant sells anywhere from 1,000 to 1,500 of them, depending on the number of to-go orders. Even with shortened hours on Christmas Eve — from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. — biscuit orders usually surpass 4,000.
To get the “fluffy and light” texture she desires, Craft relies on flour from the Big Spring Mill in Elliston, Virginia. And, she says, the restaurant had used the same shortening for years, but that shortening was taken off the market. “We went through five shortenings before we got it right.”
Great flour and great shortening mean nothing, though, if the touch is not right. “My great-niece, Chrissy Poswiatosky, rolled these biscuits,” says Craft, pointing to the pile of them on our table. “You have to have the right touch. You cannot overwork the dough.”
From its earliest days, The Roanoker has served country ham. Johnston County Hams in Smithfield, North Carolina, is the source today, and the company is only five years younger than The Roanoker itself. The curing method for ham, owners say, is “inspired by the techniques used by America’s early colonists.”
Although the ham is cured in North Carolina, it has Virginia ties. The late Jesse Brown, the Johnston County Hams curemaster who became known as the “Ham King of the South,” was from Tazewell, Virginia. His son Rufus, who now runs the company, was born in Tazewell.
Alongside lightly fried, wafer-sliced ham at The Roanoker come bowls of redeye gravy, the strong and simple concoction made with leavings in the skillet from the frying of the ham, a little water, and often a few shots of leftover coffee.
Two other meaty elements help define a true Southern breakfast menu: grilled pork tenderloin and fried bologna. The Roanoker serves both. On the breakfast menu, too, are several varieties of pancakes and waffles and a reminder of the old days, two eggs with corned beef hash.
To our table of country ham, redeye gravy and fried apples, we add the Scrambled Canoe, named by E.C. Warren because of the shape of the au gratin dish it’s served in. Two eggs, sausage and cheddar cheese are blended together and served with a side of sausage gravy and, yes, biscuits.
Even the coffee served at The Roanoker has a history. H&C brand coffee still carries the initials of Harold and Clarence Woods, two Greensboro, North Carolina, brothers who established Woods Brothers Coffee Company in 1927. A neon H&C Coffee sign in downtown Roanoke is a reminder of that history. Impressed by the neon signs of New York City, Harold Woods had it constructed to promote his Roanoke business back in 1948.
The Roanoker Restaurant moved to its current location on Colonial Avenue in 1982. Before then, Craft says, “We had always been in someone else’s building.”
The Roanoker is one of those restaurants that sponsors a Little League baseball team. It’s the type of place where the city’s civic clubs like to hold their meetings. It’s a place not only for routine weekly or daily meals but also a place for special celebrations — birthdays, anniversaries, retirements, promotions. And Butch Craft keeps track of them all. Eat at The Roanoker and you feel like you’ve entered her own personal dining room.
Ever since the frightening days of the Second World War, Roanoker employees have proudly offered up to generations of customers the certain and timeless comfort of hot biscuits.
Fred Sauceman is the author of the book “The Proffitts of Ridgewood: An Appalachian Family’s Life in Barbecue.”