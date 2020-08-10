With the summer heat limiting outdoor gardening activities to later, cooler hours, I’ve been spending time watching some James Bond 007 films. Now Showing: 1979’s “Moonraker”, with suave, sardonic Roger Moore in the starring role, taking on Michael Lonsdale’s smooth, deliciously evil Hugo Drax, a billionaire aerospace industrialist who wants to make a new Eden of Earth, while killing off all of mankind in the process.
One of Drax’s lines from the movie seems appropriate to our “Interesting Times.”
With mild paraphrasing, our Interesting Times “… defy all our attempts to plan an amusing exit for them.”
Thankfully, there’s a restaurant on North State of Franklin Road that can be very helpful in shooing the “Interesting Times” on their way. You can have a great time doing just that at Holy Taco Cantina North, as my dining partner and I found out recently.
Holy Taco Cantina North is located in Johnson City next to Food City on North State of Franklin Road. For those of you dining outdoors, Holy Taco Cantina North has a spacious patio attached just to the left of the restaurant.
For those of you who like cooler dining, there is seating for 50, with social distancing guidelines in place. The cantina portion of the restaurant is along the right wall just past the entrance, while the open kitchen and prep areas are along the back wall, as is access to the restrooms.
Appetizer: Holy Chips & Salsa
Our server Corey took our drinks order, suggesting an order of Holy Chips & Salsa ($3) as our appetizer. Holy Taco’s corn chips are made from stone-ground white corn, very thin and baked to a proper crispness. The order comes with not one but two types of salsa.My dining partner chose the regular salsa while I opted for the pico di gallo.
We left sampling the green salsa and the habanero salsa for another visit.
The red salsa we chose was quite good, as was the pico di gallo. My dining partner really liked mixing the two into a chunky, substantial salsa that could really fill up your corn tortilla chip with something yummy for your tongue.
All in all, our chips and salsa appetizer was a very tasty beginning to our evening’s repast.
Carnitas quesadilla
Rather than choosing a dinner platter from Holy Taco, my dining partner decided to order ala carte, choosing a carnitas-filled quesadilla ($7.50).
Carnitas is seasoned pork shoulder, roasted slowly to the point where the meat falls off the bone. Holy Taco adds a good quantity of this roasted carnitas to a 12-inch diameter flour tortilla, along with some shredded Monterey jack cheese.
After a turn or two on the grill, the quesadilla is cut into quarters and served with some sour cream.
My dining partner wanted something with a bit more spice in it. She hit upon using our appetizer’s red salsa and pico di gallo. Thus reinforced, my dining partner’s dining pleasure was complete.
Flat Iron Burrito with Blackened Cod
I also ordered from the ala carte portion of the Holy Taco menu, choosing their Flat Iron Burrito con pescado, ($9) substituting grilled, blackened codfish at an extra 50 cents.
I also amped up my side order, choosing their Black Bean Salad ($3.50) to go with my burrito. In addition to the blackened cod, my Flat Iron Burrito was filled with Holy Taco’s queso, cast iron beans, their fiesta rice topped with pico di gallo, onions and cilantro, all wrapped up in one of Holy Taco’s foot-wide flour tortillas.
You will need a knife and fork to do justice to your Flat Iron Burrito order, while keeping its tightly packed contents from winding up in your lap.
As for my side order, let’s just say that Holy Taco Cantina could pack their Black Bean Salad into pint jars and sell it off the shelf to the public. In a word, the Black Bean Salad is “delicious” and makes a perfect side order for anything on Holy Taco’s menu.
The bottom line
Holy Taco Cantina North is a great place to dine and have a scrumptious time doing just that.
The restaurant and patio are each a well-appointed and pleasant place to dine. The service is friendly and professional, and the food is flavorful, well-prepared and attractively served. If you are looking for your “amusing place” from which to chase away these “Interesting Times,” Holy Taco Cantina North is the place to do just that.