Healthy eating is important for all of us, and men are no exception.
Food is more than just fuel, and eating the right amount of servings of each food group can prevent men from developing long-term diseases and keep them living longer. Here are some recommendations for men to keep in mind:
Fruits and vegetables: Men require at least 2 cups of fruits and 2½ cups of vegetables daily. This allows for adequate intake of important vitamins and minerals like potassium. Men require 3,400 milligrams of potassium each day, which can be found in produce but also in dairy products.
Whole grains: Making at least half of grain servings whole grains can help men meet the daily fiber recommendation of 38 grams each day or 30 grams for men over 50. This is important for gut health and to prevent some cancers like colon cancer.
Protein: Men have more muscle mass than women naturally, so they require more protein overall. The exact amount depends on exercise level, height, weight and body mass. Typically, 8-12 ounces per day is the minimum requirement for a sedentary male. While men are usually avid meat-eaters, focusing on plant-based proteins as well like beans and lentils can reduce saturated fat intake and risk of developing heart disease and colon and prostate cancers.
Fat: Men can also decrease risk of heart disease by choosing more unsaturated fats in the place of saturated. Eating oily fish or seafood two to three times per week and choosing oils in the place of butter or other solid fats can help. Watching portion sizes of fried foods and high-fat meats is also a strategy to decrease saturated fat.
Calories: A higher muscle mass means more calories are also required for men. Moderately active males need 2,000-2,800 calories per day, but the exact energy requirement depends on factors such as exercise frequency and body size.
Water: Don’t forget to stay hydrated. Men require 3 to 4 liters of water daily.
Since June is Men’s Health Month, celebrate by focusing on these key nutrients to support men’s health and wellness.