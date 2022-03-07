After visiting the garden center for fertilizer (sold by the 40-pound sack), my dining partner and I were hunting for a mid-morning brunch. As we crossed West Market Street, I was hoping our trip would end at my favorite fast food breakfast joint. Sadly for me, my partner caught my longing sigh, (I swear her hearing extends down to the subsonic) and said, “No, we can do better. You’ll see.”
First impressions
First Watch is on West State of Franklin Road opposite the East Tennessee State University campus, with a parking lot easily accessible from both directions of the four-lane. The restaurant is the right-most storefront in the University Commons plaza. Parking is convenient, and there is a drive-thru lane down the right side of the restaurant.
Entering First Watch finds you in front of the hostess and carry-out station with 90-seat dining area behind a dividing wall on your right. The kitchen is further along on the left behind a cooking pot rack divider that nearly reaches the ceiling. The restaurant’s décor is “Rustic Chic” and very comfortable.
Selections
Despite it being almost lunchtime, my dining partner and I were surprised, first by being seated almost immediately, and then finding our server was the redoubtable John, who we had met while dining at other restaurants who were fortunate enough to have his skills and service working for them. After an exchange of pleasantries and some questions about the menu selections, my dining partner asked John what he’d recommend for us. John smiled broadly and indicated to my dining partner that the “2 for You” entrée, a half-roast beef sandwich sided with the half order of mixed greens tossed with some sweet honey pecan dressing ($9.59) would be a good choice for her. As for my order, John recommended a frittata filled with smoked sockeye salmon and roasted vegetables, sided with a buttered half ciabatta baguette and some mixed greens on the side ($12.49).
To my usual choice of vinaigrette as the salad dressing, John recommended I have the house lemon and olive oil dressing instead.
“The lemon and oil infusion makes the freshness of the greens sparkle. It works with the smoky flavor of the salmon, too.” said John, “Using vinegar would overwhelm both the greens and the fish.”
“Fine,” I said, “lemon it is.”
How it tastes
I can say this for First Watch, their commitment to using fresh and locally sourced ingredients whenever possible can be confirmed on the end of your fork. My dining partner’s half roast beef sandwich was served with some sliced avocado, scallions and arugula, with a nice slice of Havarti cheese added for contrast. The side of horseradish sour cream was a nice touch, and just fine for dipping. The fresh seasonal greens were enhanced by the honey and pecan dressing they were mixed with, and positively scrumptious.
Meanwhile, I was very pleased with what John had recommended for my lunch. The frittata had deli-thin slices of smoked sockeye salmon, interleaved with roasted scallions and mushrooms, then drizzled with the horseradish sauce. The real surprise was how well the lemon-infused mixed greens mated up with the different flavors of the frittata entrée. I could indeed taste the smoky pungency of the salmon together with the sharpness of the horseradish sauce, the earthy tone of the mushrooms and the edgy heat from the roasted scallions; all of it was right there, right on the end of my fork.
Even the ciabatta had a role to play, its proofed-yeast nut-like flavor buffering the acidity of the lemon and olive oil, allowing the zest from the lemon oil to peek through and add its note of citrus to the entrée’s flavor palette.
Even my dining partner was impressed when I offered her some.
“That’s good eating,” was her comment, made around her forkful.
The bottom line
Throughout our repast John was there; seeing to our drinks, replacing a fork for the one I dropped and generally being useful yet unobtrusive.
Toward the end of our brunch, John stopped by to ask how we liked his recommendations.
In our conversation, one could sense that he’d taken the time to not only learn the First Watch menu by sight, but also by taste and by smell. That is a dedication to your craft that is becoming a very scarce commodity to find these days when dining out.
Why not drop in for a bite at Johnson City’s First Watch, and see what John recommends for you?
