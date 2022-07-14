July celebrates National Blueberry Month and for good reason. Sweet and slightly tart, blueberries are bursting with flavor, easy to grab and go, and have numerous health benefits.
Often touted as “superfoods,” blueberries have a high concentration of anthocyanins, which give them their deep blue color and have been linked with lower incidence of heart disease. At only 80 calories per cup, one serving of blueberries supplies 16% of the daily value for vitamin C — an important vitamin for immune health and growth and repair of tissues. They are also high in manganese, a mineral that helps our bodies convert food into energy. A good source of fiber, blueberries may also help promote heart and gut health and help keep blood sugars stable.
Beyond their taste and nutrition profile, blueberries are also a convenient mess-free snack with no peeling or slicing required. Try topping whole-grain waffles with blueberries and ricotta, adding to sparkling water, blending into smoothies, or incorporating into salads. If you’re in the mood for a sweet treat, beat the summer heat with these blueberry Greek yogurt bars:
Blueberry Lemon Greek Yogurt Bars:
Ingredients
1-2 teaspoon(s) rosemary or dried lavender buds
2 cups fresh blueberries
3 tablespoons honey, divided
1 lemon, zested and juiced
Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!
Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.
2 cups low-fat Greek yogurt (or fat level of choice)
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions
1. Place 1 to 2 teaspoons of rosemary or lavender in a blender or food processor and puree to a powder.
2. Add blueberries, 1 tablespoon of honey and lemon juice to the lavender powder and blend until blueberries reach a chunky soup consistency. Set aside.
3. In a large bowl, combine lemon zest, Greek yogurt, vanilla extract and remaining 2 tablespoons of honey. Stir until well combined, then gently fold in the blueberry mixture to create a swirled consistency — do not overmix.
4. Pour mixture into popsicle molds and freeze for at least six hours or overnight.
Whether grabbing a handful from the fridge, stirring into yogurt, or adding to baked goods or salads, blueberries are a delicious and nutritious way to keep snacking all summer long.
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.