Over the past five months, Johnson City has had some new players join in the booming restaurant scene. One arrival showed up in late October, and has been quietly gathering an eclectic group of patrons. The restaurant is Fuji Japanese Steakhouse that has set up shop between the Gabe’s supercenter and north Johnson City’s Kroger grocery store.
What is attracting diners to their doorstep is a laid-back, yet thoroughly efficient attitude toward customer service, coupled with a kitchen staffed by a competent and creative team.
First impressions
Fuji Japanese Steakhouse can be found on Browns Mill Road just past its intersection with Johnson City’s North Roan Street, with plenty of parking available in front of the restaurant. You can also reach the restaurant from Sunset Drive by turning onto Ferguson Road.
After entering Fuji’s front door you find yourself in a spacious lobby that features a convenient bar. Next are several teppan-style grilling stations on your left, and facing a dining area accommodating about 40 patrons. The restrooms are located centrally, next to the cashier and carry-out station. Toward the back of the restaurant is a well-stocked sushi bar together with its own dining area serving another 40 or so customers. In keeping with Fuji’s laid-back attitude, the restaurant’s décor is best described as “Asian Minimalist,” dialing back on the usual Asian décor in favor of clean straight lines, with muted color schemes accented with a number of tasteful Japanese prints and graphic designs, evocative of a calm and serene dining experience.
Selections
Some post-holiday shopping found our friend the Retiree, my dining partner and I in need of refreshment. After checking the hour (4:30 p.m.) the three of us decided to make an early supper of it at Fuji’s. Our server Mimi greeted us at the door and, after determining our wants, seated us in the sushi area. I ordered some pork gyoza “pot stickers” ($6) for the three of us to munch on while we made our dinner choices. The Retiree chose the Hibachi Chicken entrée ($15) that comes with a bowl of Fuji’s clarified chicken broth for sipping and a side salad with ginger dressing for crunching. My dining partner’s choice was a plate of chicken yakisoba ($15), while I chose a tempura shrimp bento box ($17).
How it tastes
The Retiree found her Hibachi Chicken entrée to be a delight, the coarsely chopped white meat chicken stir-fried together with some fresh zucchini, broccoli florets, mushroom, onion and carrot slices and served with some excellent and spicy fried rice. Also included were four grilled shrimp as a sort of “lagniappe.” My dining partner and I each got one and the Retiree had the other two with her veggies.
It was my dining partner’s first experience with yakisoba, ramen-style soba noodles grilled in yakisoba sauce with a medley of Asian vegetables with some white meat chicken as the entrée’s protein source. My partner found the noodles prepared here to be more substantial than you’d find in a bowl of ramen and chicken; the slightly sweet and spicy sauce had the barest note of Worcestershire as a surprise. The six shrimp in my bento box were large and wonderfully enrobed in tempura batter and deep-fried until crispy outside and steamy hot inside. They occupied the entrée section of my bento box together with some stir-fried Asian vegetables. In the box’s diagonally opposite section was a quantity of sushi-grade sticky rice, with some sweet carrots near to hand, a well-constructed California-style maki roll for balance and some wasabi and pickled ginger for fun, which is what the whole of my bento box turned out to be.
The bottom line
Fuji Japanese Steakhouse is a serene and laid-back venue to dine in and a great place for a gentle education in Japanese cuisine and dining etiquette. Mimi is friendly, totally professional and above all, patient in the assistance and guidance she provides for her customers. The meals prepared by Fuji’s creative chefs are varied, each offering a treat for the eye and a pleasure for the palate.
Why not stop in to see (and taste) for yourself?
