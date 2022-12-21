Homeroom teachers hold an exalted place in my past. At EastView Elementary in Greeneville, these ladies made sure our days began with smiles and encouragement. Come holiday time, they deserved something extra special.
And nothing expressed gratitude any better than a tray of peanut butter pinwheels — snowy white, beautifully patterned and handmade.
The late Elsie Maddux Derting, my mother-in-law who died in January 2022 at age 98, made them every December, well into her 90s. In fact, throughout the valley at the foot of Clinch Mountain where she lived, they were her trademark. And she could make them, somehow, without creating a snowfall of powdered sugar in her kitchen.
Carla Barger Spivey’s late mother, Nancy Barger of Scott County, made them too. Late in the summer of 2022, Carla, my wife Jill and I compared these two inherited recipes, mixed in a few memories, and added some cooking tips to come up with this version of peanut butter pinwheels so that readers can replicate the holiday confection. Of all the recipes we have published over the years, this is probably the most heavily tested one.
Admittedly, as Carla says, the recipe can test your patience. It can indeed be messy, but Carla is a peanut butter pinwheel whiz who makes 15 to 20 batches a season. She says even though this is essentially a divinity candy recipe, it will even work on rainy days in her kitchen near the Yuma community in Southwest Virginia. Some recipes call for potatoes, but this one does not. When Carla offers what she calls peanut butter rolls for sale, she says people come out of the woodwork to buy them.
PEANUT BUTTER PINWHEELS (OR ROLLS)
Recipe courtesy Carla Barger Spivey and Elsie Maddux Derting, Scott County, Virginia
2½ cups white sugar
2/3 cup light corn syrup
1/3 cup water
2 egg whites
Powdered sugar — about 3 cups total
1½ to 2 cups creamy peanut butter (Because of its spreadable consistency, Jif is the preferred brand)
Mix sugar, corn syrup and water in a medium-sized saucepan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and allow the mixture to continue to boil, stirring constantly until a candy thermometer reads 250 degrees.
Beat egg whites, preferably in a stand mixer, until stiff peaks form. A stand mixer will keep your hands free so that you can beat the whites while stirring the sugar, corn syrup and water. And the more powerful the mixer, the better.
After the syrup mixture is cooked to the correct temperature, slowly pour it into the egg whites with the beater turned on high speed. Beat on high for 4 to 5 minutes until thickened. Add up to 1/2 cup of powdered sugar and mix until it is blended in thoroughly. When you lift the beater up, the mixture should be thick enough so that it does not run off the beater and also thick enough to roll out.
On a large pastry mat, sift powdered sugar heavily into a large rectangular shape. Your rectangle of powdered sugar should be roughly 13x9 inches.
Spoon out one-third of the “divinity” mixture over the powdered sugar and pat it out into a rectangular shape as well. Add a little powdered sugar as needed to keep it from sticking. Gently roll it out to about 1/4-inch thickness.
Using an offset spatula, spread a thin layer of peanut butter on top of the divinity. Don’t spread it too thick, because if you do, it will ooze out when you cut the roll.
From one of the two longer edges, lift up the pastry mat to get the rolling started. Then gently roll the divinity into a log. Wrap the log in waxed paper. Repeat with the remaining divinity until you have three logs.
Refrigerate for 20 to 30 minutes to make slicing easier. Slice into 1/2-inch pinwheels, wiping the knife down after each slice.
This recipe will make approximately 50 to 60 pinwheels. Stored in an airtight container, they should keep for a week or more.
Tips:
• Reaching the correct temperature is critical to this recipe. If you undercook the mixture, it will be too soft to roll out well. Overcooked, it will be too dry and will crack when rolled.
• When rolling out the divinity, be careful not to “dig” or roll too hard. It will be moist on the inside and will tear easily. Always cover your rolling pin with powdered sugar and add a very light layer of sifted powdered sugar on top of the divinity before you roll it. Roll gently and slowly. Patience at this step is very important.
• If you do not have a pastry mat, you can use parchment or waxed paper.
Fred Sauceman is the author of “The Proffitts of Ridgewood: An Appalachian Family’s Life in Barbecue.”