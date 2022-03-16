“The quintessential New York City drink for a soda fountain or luncheonette is the egg cream,” says John Philis, co-owner of the Lexington Candy Shop on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.
John, a New York University graduate, is the third-generation owner of the business, which dates to 1925. His grandfather, Soterios Philis, started it four years after he had left his native Greece to make his way in America.
“He came to the land of hopes and dreams, to quote one of our customers, Bruce Springsteen,” John tells us.
The Lexington Candy Shop is a classic luncheonette with a soda fountain, likely the last of its kind in New York City. The business no longer makes candy, but the name never changed. During the first few decades of its existence, chocolate bunnies and Santa Clauses and jelly eggs were crafted in the basement.
John’s father, Peter Philis, came to America in 1930 and oversaw the shop for many years. In 1948, it began to take on its current character as luncheonette and soda fountain.
Sir Paul McCartney has been eating at Lexington Candy Shop since about 1968. The owners have hosted Brooks Brothers fashion shoots. And several films, including “Three Days of the Condor” with Robert Redford, feature scenes from Lexington.
But cheeseburgers topped with melting butter, tuna salad sandwiches, and breakfast platters of bacon and eggs still attract customers in search of the simple and genuine food of the past.
We first learned of the Lexington Candy Shop about 12 years ago, on the day before we were scheduled to leave New York and come back home. I noticed an article in USA Today that ranked America’s best milkshakes. Lexington’s were on the list, made with Bassett’s ice cream from Philadelphia, at 16% butterfat, and blended with a mixer manufactured in 1940. Now, a stop at the Lexington Candy Shop is a must for us every time we visit New York. When people ask us for dining recommendations, it’s the first place we mention, for a taste of old New York.
My quest for a good egg cream actually began back in 1993, with a visit to the Yonah Schimmel (the sign says Shimmel) Knish Bakery on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Its current location opened in 1910, likely only about 10 or 15 years after the egg cream was created. On another trip, I tried the egg cream at Eisenberg’s Sandwich Shop in the Flatiron District, which opened in 1929 and served its last hot pastrami sandwich in March of 2021, in the midst of the COVID pandemic.
To understand what an egg cream is, it’s best to start with the name. And there are several theories. The one I’ve heard most often is that “egg” is a corruption of the Yiddish and German word “echt,” meaning true or real. Thus, it would have been a drink made with real cream. That bit of etymology does make sense, given the fact that the drink likely originated among Jewish immigrants on New York’s Lower East Side.
That’s why my egg cream quest began with Jewish eateries. But there is a Greek angle to the story as well, and that’s where the Lexington Candy Shop comes in. By the time Lexington opened in 1925, egg creams were fairly common in New York.
“Before the 20th century, egg creams were pretty inexpensive,” says Lexington’s John Philis. “At the time, people used to put a raw egg in them and beat it up, and it would create this foam. When my ancestors, my ethnic group the Greeks, came into the business, these wonderful entrepreneurs realized they could make just as good a drink, and have all that foam, without putting an egg in it. So around the turn of the 20th century, the egg disappeared.”
What exactly is an egg cream now? John describes it as an ice cream soda without the ice cream.
“A lot of places use milk, but we use half-and-half. It gives it a richer, creamier taste. And we put in syrup, and then we add seltzer. We add a couple of ounces of half-and-half, a couple of ounces of syrup, and the rest is seltzer. And then we stir it up.”
Attempts have been made to bottle egg creams commercially, but they never work. Egg creams must be consumed immediately after they’re mixed.
The traditional chocolate syrup used in egg creams is a brand called Fox’s U-Bet. But Lexington goes to the time and trouble to make its own chocolate syrup using cocoa, sugar and water, with no emulsifiers and no preservatives. Extra touches like that have catapulted Lexington to the top of the egg cream universe.
“You can find these around, but we’re known for our egg creams,” John asserts. “We’re famous for them, and people come from all around just to have the egg cream. They’ll stop in the bus stop and risk getting a ticket to have an egg cream.”
While chocolate is the flavoring in about 80% of the egg creams Lexington serves, it isn’t the only option. John prefers vanilla.
“And a gentleman in his late 70s comes in twice a day for a coffee egg cream. He has to make excuses to get out of the house because his wife gets upset. We make our own coffee syrup, which is very difficult to find.”
John Philis is clearly and understandably proud of his egg creams and the three generations of dedication that have kept this historic drink a favorite at his family business.
“It’s a nice, dark, chocolatey drink with a white foamy head,” he says. “It’s really picture-worthy.”
Fred Sauceman is the author of “The Proffitts of Ridgewood: An Appalachian Family’s Life in Barbecue.”