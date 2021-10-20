If there’s one more thing to love about fall it’s fall produce! Eating fruits and vegetables in season is not only fresher and cheaper, but it is more nutritious, too. What’s in season depends on where you live, but there are a few fall favorites that get lots of the attention this time of year.
Apples
We forget that apples have a season since they are readily available all throughout the year, but they are actually harvested in late summer through the fall. Apples have vitamins, minerals and fiber and are a simple snack or complement to any meal. For a savory dish, try sautéing apples with onions to top grilled pork chops. If you have extra apples on hand, wash and slice them with seeds and stems removed and cook in the slow cooker until softened. For homemade applesauce or apple butter, puree apples in a food processor along with your favorite seasonings like cinnamon or nutmeg.
Brussels sprouts
Brussels sprouts continue to be on trend, especially in the fall months. This cruciferous vegetable not only has fiber for digestive health but also may help reduce risk of certain cancers. A great way to prepare this nutrient-rich veggie is to slice in half, drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper, and roast in the oven until crispy and caramelized.
Winter squash
Winter squash includes butternut, acorn, and of course, the fall favorite, pumpkin! All these varieties can be roasted in the oven and eaten whole or cubed and added to other dishes. For a simple roasted pumpkin, cut in half, scoop out the seeds, and place cut side down on a baking pan with a little water at the bottom. Roast in the oven for about 1 hour or until the flesh has softened. Stuff each side with your favorite protein and fillings or puree and add to baked goods for a sweet treat.
Fall produce goes great in lots of warm and cozy dishes like soups and casseroles. No matter what vegetable you choose, make sure to add it at the right time during cooking to keep that appetizing texture.