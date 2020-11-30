Every now and then the dine-around bunch gets a surprise.
Ours occurred recently when the Retiree and my dining partner heard about a restaurant in Erwin that, though a bit out of the way, served some excellent barbecue. Late on the afternoon of the next day, after I made a phone call to assure they were open, the three of us set off for Burnout BBQ & Grille.
Burnout BBQ & Grille is located on Rock Creek Road (Tenn. Highway 395) in Erwin. The restaurant occupies a rambling frame structure about a mile and a half from Erwin’s North Avenue. Burnout sports a ‘50s-era pickup truck painted Tennessee Vols livery. Their outdoor table seats four in two porch swings. There is a side-view life-size standee of a ’56 Chevy Bel-Air affixed to the roof over the restaurant’s front door. Burnout has plenty of parking, and caters to our veterans by reserved parking near the front door. Inside there is seating for about 80 patrons in a décor unabashedly automotive/50s retro/patriotic. There is a drum set, microphones and amplifiers along a back wall, hinting that live music could be available at some point. Restroom facilities are nearby and tidy.
Burnout BBQ & Grille also operates a small camping store in their facility, servicing outdoor enthusiasts patronizing nearby Rock Creek Recreation Area.
Pulled Pork Platter
Since Burnout’s business moniker has “BBQ” first, our conversation with friendly and knowledgeable Ms. Melinda about what was currently available from its smoker caused the Retiree to order a pulled pork platter ($9.95), sided with French fries, hush puppies and coleslaw. While waiting, the three of us decided we’d sample the barbecue sauces and condiments that Melinda and the rest of the Burnout kitchen staff consider essential. The Retiree liked their sweet sauce, redolent of smoke and spices with just a touch of turbinado-grade brown sugar. After some sweet squeezes artistically applied, our friend was enjoying her correctly and carefully pulled barbecue pork from Burnout’s smoker. Her fries, though commissary in origin, were also good, as was the house’s proprietary coleslaw.
Cheeseburger & Fries
My dining partner wasn’t in the mood for barbecue, and decided to try something from the grill side of Burnout’s BBQ & Grille; a cheeseburger ($4.65) done in classic, all-the-way style with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions dill pickle chips, ketchup and mustard. Since Burnout’s burgers and sandwiches don’t come with fries, my dining partner had to ante up an additional $2.15 to include a pile of ala carte fried potatoes piled like cordwood on her plate. My dining partner eschewed her usual ketchup, preferring Burnout’s Unaka Mustard Sauce on her cheeseburger and fries and enjoying both very much.
“Any Two” Platter
Meanwhile, I had spotted Burnout’s “any two” platter offer ($13.95), and ordered mine with smoked beef sausage plus a generous slice of their smoked meat loaf. For my side orders, I chose Burnout’s smoked baked beans and the baked potato salad and a couple of hush puppies thrown in for fun. The smoked beef sausage was very good; each slice showed a faint but still distinct smoke ring “halo,” confirming a properly seen-to smoking process. Though there was no smoke ring showing on the thick-cut smoked meat loaf, there was enough smoky flavor in the meat loaf’s nooks and crannies to confirm its presence. The baked potato salad was homemade and quite good. Although I found my baked beans to be a touch too sweet, after a speculative taste of them, my dining partner began “sharing” my baked beans with her cheeseburger.
The bottom line
Burnout BBQ & Grille is a great place for barbecue or anything else that you can cook on a grill. Their smoked meats and grilled orders are excellent, Side orders are very good, especially the coleslaw and baked potato salad. Melinda and her team provide capable, knowledgeable and family-friendly service in an atmosphere of kindness and helpfulness.
Please note that they are currently open for business Friday through Sunday.
Though the sign out front says “Yes, We Are Open,” it also says “However, We Are for Sale.”
Let’s hope that Melinda and her team at Burnout BBQ & Grille find the success that is sure to come their way, and soon.
Burnout BBQ & Grille is “Recommended” by the Mystery Diner.