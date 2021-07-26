Well, if ever there was a sign of things returning to normal, it is Boone Lake becoming a lake once again. Seven years ago, a sinkhole was discovered near Boone Dam, repair of which necessitated a drawdown of the lake, leaving many lakeside homeowners and their property literally high and dry.
With the repair work working toward a conclusion and Boone Lake’s water level on the rise once more, lakeside hot spots are getting ready for business once again.
Jay’s Boat Dock, one of the more popular venues on Boone Lake, has opened with a surprise for this season’s lake-goers: the opening of a new restaurant on-site, Nick’s Anchored on Boone.
First impressions
Nick’s Anchored on Boone is an offshoot of the popular Nick’s Restaurant, the go-to place in Kingsport for burgers, fried chicken (ah, yes), and a great time.
Accessing the restaurant involves a walk from the parking lot, down and around the Jay’s Boat Dock building to its expansive back porch and that marvelous Jay’s Boat Dock view down Boone Lake.
As you enter the back porch, you will see the cashier and carry-out counter in front of you where, if you are lucky, the friendly and capable Ms. Sophie holds court, overseeing the operations of Nick’s Anchored and treating her customers just like family. The porch itself has seating for 50 or so either at tables and at a long counter with stools around its perimeter. Patrons requiring use of the restrooms can use those stationed across Jay’s parking lot.
Fresh Catch sandwich and side salad
My choice for lunch on this fine summer day was one of Nick’s Fresh Catch fish sandwiches ($12.89), with my fresh catch being fried flounder instead of mahi-mahi. As a side dish for my Fresh Catch, I opted for a Nick’s side salad a la carte ($4.29). Sophie made sure that my Fresh Catch also came with ranch dressing instead of mayonnaise, and dill pickles for extra overall yumminess.
The flounder filet was large enough to overhang the large-sized burger bun it was perched upon. The filet was crunchy on the outside while being hot, flaky and mild of flavor on the inside. My side salad, though the usual out-of-the-bag mixture of chopped lettuce, grated purple cabbage, julienned carrots and diced red tomatoes, was fresh, cold and just the thing for a warm summer afternoon lunch overlooking Boone Lake.
Nick’s Cheeseburger “Her Way” and BBQ potato chips
Meanwhile, my dining partner had a word with Sophie and chose to have one of Nick’s Cheeseburgers created “Her Way” ($11.49): as in “no jalapenos, but please add in some strips of smoky bacon, won’t you?”
The result was a cheeseburger of such a size as to require two hands for proper, “save-your-shirtfront” consumption. My dining partner tried the two hands method, but had to send her Nick’s cheeseburger back and have it cut in half for better handling. The Nick’s cheeseburger’s “fixin’s” included some large, green leaf lettuce fronds, some sliced purple onions, red ripe tomato slices, my dining partner’s requested dill pickles in proper quantity and a smear of ranch dressing on both insides of the top and bottom hamburger bun.
The bag of barbecue potato chips, though over-the-counter, were very good, having both the proper level of barbecue seasoning per chip as well as a very low level of residual fry oil on them. The barbecue potato chips made a nice addition to the Nick’s Cheeseburger that my dining partner had “Her Way.”
The bottom line
If there was ever a good match for a summer season on Boone Lake, it is the opening of Nick’s Anchored on Boone as the restaurant at Jay’s Boat Dock. The food is delicious, the staff friendly and capable, (especially Ms. Sophie) and the panoramic view of Boone Lake absolutely delightful.
Please note that Nick’s Anchored on Boone’s days of operation are from Thursday to Sunday each week.
Also, like most lake activities, changes in the weather (thunderstorms, for instance) may affect the restaurant’s business hours. If the weather “is pert,’’ check with social media and www.jaysboatdock.com.
The teaming of Nick’s Anchored on Boone with Jay’s Boat Dock is sure to attract plenty of customers, both from the lakeside residents as well as lake-goers from across the region, all of them eager to enjoy good food and good company while watching Boone Lake’s slow return to its former beauty.