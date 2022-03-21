My dining partner and I had spent a busy day getting the jump on the upcoming spring cleaning season (yes, it is a season in our house), whereupon both of us decided a food break was in order. As busy as we had been, my dining partner wanted “something light” and to have her meal in a place that was a good deal more sedate than the usual burger and fries joint.
I knew just where she was thinking of.
First impressions
Texas Burritos & More is located just across from the Washington County Courthouse in Jonesborough. While parking is somewhat cramped on the courthouse square itself, downtown Jonesborough’s main parking lot is just steps away from the front door at Texas Burritos & More.
After climbing Texas Burritos’ six or so front steps, you find yourself in a spacious and comfortable dining room that can accommodate 50 or so customers and a collection of sturdy dining furniture. A service line with counter seating is also available, along with a limited but tightly curated bar area. Access to the kitchen pass-through is found just a bit further along toward the restrooms in back. With the lunch crowd all but gone, our server Kara let us choose our table while getting us menus and drink orders.
Selections
For our appetizer, my dining partner and I chose some of Texas Burritos’ chips & salsa ($4) to munch on while making our selections.
My partner wanted “something light” for her meal, and found it in a Texas Burritos Southwest salad ($12). In the back of my mind I was anticipating an upcoming trip to the local garden supply center that almost certainly would include some heavy lifting on my part.
I therefore chose the chicken sour cream enchilada platter ($14) sided with some of Texas Burritos’ Cowboy Beans.
How it tastes
Texas Burritos & More has some of the best baked corn tortilla chips I’ve ever tasted. They have just the right amount of crunch and body to back up a well-rounded maize corn chip that is toasted so well you get a freshly popped popcorn taste on your tongue and its aroma in your nose with every bite. The salsa is truly picante — you can dip your corn chip in it and be pleasantly surprised at how well the salsa complements the chip.
My dining partner’s Southwest salad was a feast for the eyes as well as the palate. Taking her plate as a clock face, at the center was a scoop of sour cream and one of a very good, fresh and cold guacamole positioned atop some freshly shredded leaf lettuce.
At the plate’s 12 o’clock position one finds a ramekin filled with some fire-roasted salsa.
From 2 to 4 o’clock, a pile of roasted corn kernels holds forth. 4 to 7 o’clock has chopped purple onions, with shredded Colby and Monterey Jack cheeses occupying the 7 to 9 o’clock spot. 9 to 10 o’clock are pinto beans in a savory sauce with a quantity of seasoned ground beef closing out the hour. I was regarding the dish’s symmetry and was just about to ask my dining partner for a bite, when she grabbed a fork and began stirring her entire Southwest salad into a savory plateful; garnished here and there with the fire-roasted salsa, sour cream and guacamole. I managed a forkful, and could see why the stirring was necessary. Everything worked, and worked well.
As for my chicken sour cream enchiladas, the chicken had been treated with a very mild but tasty marinade. The sour cream sauce was blended with green chili salsa, and topped with a melted Colby Jack cheese shred. Delectable is the word here, especially with the pungent spiciness of the Cowboy Beans added in.
In addition to two signature burritos, Texas Burritos will help you build your own burrito from the filling out to the tortilla wrapper, starting at $12 per. They also have a good selection of taco entrees, a very good quesadilla starting at $10 and other platters starting at $12 featuring arroz con pollo, (chicken & rice), fajitas for one, and traditional enchiladas. They also have $6 per menu selections for the 12 and under customer set.
Before you go, be sure you check their website for any changes to their work schedule.
The bottom line
There can be no doubt that Texas Burritos & More lives up to its name. They offer well-prepared and professionally served authentic Tex-Mex meals to their hungry customers in a pleasant and timely manner.
Next time you are in Tennessee’s oldest town, check them out.
You’ll be glad you did.
