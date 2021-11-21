Every now and then, my dining partner and I like to ditch our around-the-house attire, put on some civilized duds and invite some friends out for an event that is becoming all-too-rare these days: dining with refinement. The latest restaurant offering a venue for this can be found at the side of the road in south Johnson City, a place we call the Dogwood Café.
First impressions
While correctly named The Dogwood Café at 27, for its proximity to Interstate 26’s exit 27 (Okolona Road and Tenn. Highway 359), the locals shorten the name to the Dogwood Café. Taking exit 27, you shuffle on over and turn right onto South Roan Street. Headed toward Unicoi, you’ll drive about 200 yards to a BP gas station. Pull into the parking lot, look to your left and you’ll see the Dogwood Café’s front door. Parking is available at either end of the restaurant, and across the parking lot as well.
Entering the Dogwood Café finds you in front of the cashier and carry-out station. There are several seats for those waiting for a table. Behind this station is the pass-through window from the kitchen. The dining area opens to your right, seating 60 patrons at tables variously accommodating four to eight patrons, with restroom access conveniently nearby.
Selections
Open the second week of September, the Dogwood Café is the brainchild of Unicoi County’s Ms. Allison Woodward, who hired the very talented Glenn Eastham as chef and a very capable sous chef named Gustavo to assist him in the kitchen. I became privy to this information in conversation with Woodward’s mother, Teresa, who runs Dogwood’s front-of-house together with her servers, Adrianna and Riley.
Teresa pointed out the whiteboard next to the cashier counter, advertising the day’s special entrée of pork chop with two side orders and a drink for $19.95, My dining partner and our dine-around bunch member the Retiree and I were entertaining new bunch members Poppie and Nonny.
The Retiree ordered the roasted breast of turkey ($12.95) served with homemade dressing and gravy, preserved cranberries, fresh green beans and mashed sweet potato casserole. Poppie ordered one of Dogwood Café’s Maryland crab cakes ($9.99) as the communal appetizer for the table, then went on to pick the country fried steak ($13.50) also with green beans and sweet potato casserole. Nonny chose a shrimp cocktail from the appetizer listing ($8.75) as her entrée. My dining partner ordered the shrimp scampi together with a side salad ($15.50), while my choice was shrimp and grits along with a house salad ($16.95).
Adrianna was quite helpful, seeing to our table needs, questions and individual requests. Poppie’s crab cake appetizer arrived first, signaling the start of our culinary odyssey.
How it tastes
Poppie did not realize that the Maryland crab cake he’d ordered as our shared appetizer would be scrutinized and savored by my dining partner, whose crab cakes have made her the stuff of legend in the dine-around bunch. Chef Eastham had done a decent job in concocting and assembling a tasty and authentic Maryland-style crab cake, scoring a solid “B” rating.
Poppie’s country fried steak was an 11-ounce sirloin enrobed in flavorful white gravy dusted with fresh parsley, its sweet potato casserole side order nicely fitted the steak’s hearty beef bouquet and the fresh green beans.
Nonnie’s shrimp cocktail was elegant in its tall tulip-style wine glass filled with cracked ice and sided with the house’s own cocktail sauce; a feast for the eyes as well as the palate.
The Retiree’s breast of turkey was carved into quarter-inch thick slices enrobed in some flavorful turkey gravy.
Chef Eastham prepared my dining partner’s shrimp scampi by preparing five jumbo shrimp in a flambéed lemon juice, garlic and chardonnay wine reduction, serving them over linguine noodles surrounded with a dusting of fresh-grated Parmesan cheese and dried oregano. Her house salad was delicious, both for the eyes as well as the palate.
I would stack my bowl of shrimp and grits against anything found in the Carolina Low Country; the shrimp were done to a turn and then nestled snugly into a bed of creamy corn grits and mildly pungent white cheddar cheese. Truly delectable.
The bottom line
The dine-around bunch and I decided to leave our post-prandial desserts for a later visit.
If all members of the restaurant’s staff were making sure that the repast my friends and I experienced would be a memorable one, they certainly succeeded.
The restaurant’s ambience is pleasant and comfortable, while the service, solidly professional. The diverse choice of entrées we picked together with each one’s method of preparation and presentation proved to be a culinary delight from start to finish.
So drag those stepping-out duds out of your closet, get cleaned up and head on over to Allison Woodward’s Dogwood Café at 27 on South Roan Street in Johnson City.
Some dining with refinement might be just what y’all need to return to civilized living.
