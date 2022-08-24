The Patriot Popcorn Company and Brewrista and the Bean both serve gourmet food and drink, but those are not the only things they serve.
Located in the same suite at 407 S. Roan St. in downtown Johnson City, both businesses are dedicated to serving veterans, active service members, first responders and their families.
“The reason that I have a business is because of those men who wake up every day and decide, ‘I’m going to serve my country,’ and to me it’s an honor to be here to serve them. Even though I didn’t serve, to know that they are coming home, we welcome them home, and we have a family here for them,” said Abigail Myers, owner of the artisan coffee shop Brewrista and the Bean.
The Patriot Popcorn Company is a gourmet popcorn store owned by brothers John and Mike Brady. The business currently features approximately 100 different popcorn recipes, all made with quality ingredients like real chocolate, peanut butter, caramels, and cheddars. Originally started in Earlville, Illinois, the brothers moved their business to Johnson City after falling in love with the area and noticing the need for veteran support. They invited Myers and her business to join them in the same space.
Together, they work with veterans and first responders directly as well as connect them to local resources. Anytime someone walks in the door, they are met with friendly conversation and service. John Brady will often ask customers if they are a veteran, active service member, or first responder, and offers them a safe space to talk about their experiences.
Brady emphasizes that he is here for those going through post-traumatic stress, addiction and suicidal thoughts due to previous service. Brady himself started as a volunteer firefighter/EMT at age 17, after which he served as a mortarman in the Army for eight years before finishing out as a public safety officer for five years. Although Brady acknowledges his experiences are not the same as everyone’s, he understands many of the troubles of veterans and first responders in the community.
In many cases, he has taken fellow veterans to do hands-on activities like hunting, fishing, hiking, bowling and more to ease their minds.
“If I’m sitting down, let’s say I’m talking with you, and you don’t want to talk about things, but you mention horseback riding,” Brady said. “I’ll get you into horseback riding, teach you what it’s like to be up on a horse. And if you’ve never done it before, it’s amazing. It brings out parts of us that maybe we can’t explain ourselves, but then it turns into us finally being able to open up to ourselves, versus somebody else.”
When these activities and conversations are not enough, he connects them to local organizations such as The Warrior’s Canvas that work with these members of the community in all areas of need. Brady will then continue to check up on them in the future, giving fellow veterans and first responders a phone call around the holidays as a reminder that they are not forgotten.
“It’s not just someone that comes in and needs help, to me it’s ‘now he’s my brother, he’s family now’ and whatever he and his family needs, I do the best that I absolutely can,” Brady said.
Myers shares many of the same values as the Brady brothers. Her artisan coffee shop, Brewrista and the Bean, began in an old Starbucks trailer in Hinckley, Illinois. Her business was also heavily involved in police officer and firefighter outreach, but she also has a strong passion for the foster care system and child abuse prevention. She met the Brady brothers through some friends, and they invited her to join their business in Johnson City.
Now, Brewrista and the Bean works alongside a lot of the same nonprofits that the Patriot Popcorn Company works with. They also host an event each year where all the sales of the day go directly toward foster care organizations.
“If you’re going through a rough patch and need a place to come to talk to somebody and relate to, Abby and I are definitely here for that,” Brady said.
More information about these businesses can be found at patriotpopcornco.com and brewristandthebean.com.