Elizabethton’s City Market holds a special place in the hearts of my dining partner and I.
From her childhood, my dining partner remembered family outings to Little Wilbur Dam, with her folks getting their picnic elements from City Market. Later on, during our courting days, my dining partner and I would frequently walk through downtown Elizabethton for some exercise, and often as not wind up at City Market.
A landmark of downtown Elizabethton for 40 years and more, City Market began life as a compact downtown market where city residents could purchase locally produced groceries, and also enjoy breakfast or lunch from the City Market grill. The grocery shelves may be gone, but the grill is still there, and still serving the hungry citizens that stop by.
Now, when our chores and associated errands take us to Elizabethton, my dining partner and I see City Market as our opportunity to enjoy a Southern-style breakfast or lunch and bask in some pleasant memories.
City Market is located on East E Street, easily accessed from Broad Street by turning right on North Sycamore and then right again onto East E. If you find yourself on downtown’s East Elk Avenue, turn left on North Pine Street and then left again on East E. Parking is easily available all around City Market, and along East E.
First impressions
Once through the front door, you find yourself in a dining area that can seat 40 or so patrons. On your right is the grill and preparation area, fronted by a large chilled display case offering the day’s available dessert choices, each dwindling precariously. Next is the cashier and carry-out station, where a lot of the customer interaction occurs. Restrooms are accessed via a short hall located at left rear of the dining area, between two bottled beverage coolers.
Selections
My dining partner and I were fortunate to arrive for lunch just 30 minutes prior to City Market closing for the day. Even so, we were greeted warmly by owner Jennifer Hughes, who told us to “sit anywhere;” though the dining room was a little over half-full we had no problem finding a table. Our server, also named Jennifer, approached and took our drinks order, then explained some of the specials showing on a whiteboard near the counter.
I chose the toasted pimento cheese sandwich with fried green tomatoes and some fried onion rings ($8.49), ordering the fried green tomatoes inside the sandwich with the pimento cheese. My dining partner ordered the Hamburger Steak Special, topped with grilled onions and sided with coleslaw and French fries. With a drink included, my dining partner’s lunch order was $9.99.
Noticing the dwindling going on in the dessert case, I asked Jennifer to reserve a piece of the Butterfinger cake ($3.99) to share with my dining partner.
How it tastes
My dining partner was pleased with her Hamburger Steak Special, remarking on how the preparation of a hamburger steak (cooked her way worked so well with City Market’s coleslaw.) Her French fries were another matter, being somewhat under-cooked and limp.
I was quite taken with my toasted pimento cheese sandwich and the way the fried green tomatoes added that green tomato tang that made City Market’s scratch-made pimento cheese more flavorful. My fried onion rings, though golden brown and done to a turn, were sliced a bit too thick, which made the onions inside their batter coating go somewhat mushy when deep-fried. Thinner slices of onion hold the batter better. When fried, the onion rings will be perfection. Despite their thickness, I found the fried onion rings went well with my toasted pimento cheese and fried green tomato sandwich, making for a really good combination.
The bottom line
Lunch at City Market can be the highlight of anyone’s visit to Elizabethton. Five days a week, owner Hughes and her team do a remarkably efficient job serving a steady stream of breakfast and lunch customers. The menu for both breakfast and lunch is varied and for the most part scratch-made, the locale warm and friendly, and the service is top-notch.
Just be sure you get there early for lunch, as the desserts, as my dining partner and I discovered with our Butterfinger cake, are scratch-made as well.
