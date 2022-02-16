Elsie Maddux Derting was a dropped dumpling disciple. She believed the flat, rolled-out kind represented just a stage in the evolutionary development of the dumpling. Her dumplings had to be puffy, as they bobbed and poached in a pot of chicken broth.
She took pride in her chicken and dumplings, with stock made from the whole bird. To her, a child of the Great Depression, a pot of chicken and dumplings meant economy and frugality. It meant warmth and nourishment. It meant feeding a family with what could be fetched a few feet from the back door of her home at the foot of Clinch Mountain.
Elsie Derting was my mother-in-law. She died on Jan. 22 of this year, at the age of 98.
A move to assisted living just a couple of months before her death meant finally relinquishing her favorite black-iron skillet, its surface as slick as a Scott County, Virginia, backroad after a snowstorm. Heirloom though it is, that skillet has not been retired. It hangs on our pegboard wall, ready for yet another turn of cornbread and a story of Elsie.
I remember the very first meal Elsie cooked for me. In fact, it was the first time I met her and her husband, Homer. Jill and I had been dating for a couple of months, and she asked me to come to Hiltons, Virginia, to meet her parents in November of 1978. I was working as a reporter for WKPT-TV in Kingsport then and had just ridden the Santa Train. The main dish Elsie served that Saturday evening was a stew of sorts, made with chunks of beef, onions, tomatoes and green peppers, and, in this potato-dominated culture, she served it over rice. She had me right then.
I’m sure those tomatoes and peppers, and maybe the onions as well, were grown in the family’s beloved garden, just a few steps from their porch. Homer died in 1992, but Elsie continued to work that patch of land, well past the age of 90, using some of the seeds he had saved. Even at her advanced age, she tolerated sun and uneven ground just fine.
She could grow it all, but green beans brought her the most joy. At every family gathering, held under one of the shelters at Bays Mountain Park, she would show up with freshly cooked green beans, always serving them right out of the stainless-steel pot she had cooked them in. There was a time when all the eight brothers and sisters in her family would attend those holiday reunions, but death steadily decimated the close clan over the years, to the point where Elsie was the last sibling standing.
Dumplings and green beans weren’t her only trademarks. She was, without doubt, one of Southwest Virginia’s best peanut butter pinwheel makers. As anyone who has attempted to make them knows, a few missteps and a powdered sugar storm blankets the kitchen. Not so with Elsie. She could roll these geometric masterpieces symmetrically and immaculately without a trace of mess. Her pinwheels were edible architecture.
I’ve heard stories of her skills with a campfire hobo pack when she was a Girl Scout leader and how she learned to bake and assemble a dried apple stack cake from her mother-in-law across the road, after drying the apples in the back of the family car. She loved honey from a friend “down on the river” and churchyard apple butter, no matter the denomination.
She was a hand-held potato and onion slicer, for whom a cutting board was an unnecessary luxury. I never saw her knife slip.
Elsie and I not only shared a love for savory stews served over rice. We shared a passion for buttermilk. She didn’t just cook with it, she drank it, as I do. When they learned about her love of buttermilk, the folks at Cruze Dairy in Knoxville asked her to be a Facebook poster lady for their product, when she was 91.
Did drinking buttermilk lead to Elsie’s longevity? I’m not sure. But to quote Earl Cruze, who started the dairy, “It can help.”
On her very last Thanksgiving, in 2021, Elsie and I toasted the holiday with huge glasses of buttermilk.
Elsie made it to 98 years and nine months with no broken bones and a mind still sharp. She didn’t just recall the “olden days,” either. She kept up with the contemporary lives of her three daughters, her two grandsons and their wives, and her three great-grandchildren. For her friends and family, she was a reliable and knowledgeable source of Scott County news right up until the end.
On that last Thanksgiving, after she had discovered what was on our menu, Elsie proclaimed, “I was hoping you would have that cream of mushroom soup.”
I’m thankful that we did, and I’m thankful for the life of Elsie Maddux Derting.
Fred Sauceman is the author of “The Proffitts of Ridgewood: An Appalachian Family’s Life in Barbecue.”