The first days of 2022 have brought my dining partner and me a reason to celebrate.
Some old friends have come back into our lives, that being the Casa Nostra restaurant and its owners Abdul Elmoumni and Driss Yousfi.
Casa Nostra (Italian for “Our House,”) served both Italian and Mediterranean cuisine at their location in Gray.
Toughened by two years of adversity, Elmoumni and Yousfi were able to weather the storm, rebuild and restart Casa Nostra in a higher traffic area closer to town, and on the last day of 2021.
First Impressions
Casa Nostra is located on Tenn. Highway 36 in Colonial Heights on the southern fringe of Kingsport, and is easily accessed from Interstate 81’s Exit 59. There is a somewhat steep access grade to enter the restaurant’s parking lot. Be careful.
Casa Nostra Colonial Heights is the current tenant of the property formerly occupied by Crazy Tomato. The restaurant has seating for about 60 patrons in renovated and comfortable surroundings separated from the kitchen and preparation area. The restrooms are accessed down a separate hallway to the right.
Selections
My dining partner and I were fortunate to attend Casa Nostra’s opening of Casa Nostra on the last day of 2021.
After an effusive welcome from Yousfi and Elmoumni, we were seated by our server Chalin, who got us menus and took our drink orders.
Casa Nostra offers a comprehensive menu selection that is primarily Italian. Wanting something to munch on while we decided on our entrees, I ordered a smoked salmon and capers flatbread starter ($12). Though my dining partner was not a big fan of smoked salmon, she did like it when done the Casa Nostra way.
After some discussion, my dining partner ordered the Tour of Italy as her entrée ($18). After my searching the menu to find the entree I was looking for, I located my Casa Nostra favorite under the Diversity Meals heading on the menu’s back page. Where Casa Nostra had formerly offered an extensive array of Mediterranean and Mideastern dishes, only five had remained when the move to Colonial Heights was undertaken. The meatball tagine, my evening’s supper ($17) was the best of those entrees that made the cut.
How it tastes
Operations in dining room and kitchen were still receiving those final and caring touches to a case of opening night jitters, resulting in our entrees taking a while to make the trip from kitchen to table. Since all of Casa Nostra’s menu offerings are made to order, the wait posed no problem for my dining partner and I, as we munched on our delicious smoked salmon and caper-laden flatbread appetizer.
My dining partner’s Tour of Italy began, appropriately enough with spaghetti and meatballs in the house’s own red sauce, then progressed to chicken parmigiana, a breaded breast of chicken cutlet pan-fried, topped with some shredded fresh mozzarella cheese, enrobed with the house red sauce and baked to perfection. The last stop on the tour was a nicely sized serving of lasagna, with lasagna noodled interleaved with seasoned ground beef, melted mozzarella and ricotta cheeses and red sauce, all baked together and yummy throughout. For my portion of my partner’s Tour of Italy, I had to be content with a forkful of parmigiana and spaghetti, and none of the lasagna.
I had better luck with my meatball tagine. Sixteen properly seasoned meatballs are placed in the bottom of a shallow glazed pottery bowl called a tagine. The meatballs, along with Kalamata olives, sliced onions, crushed tomatoes and some proprietary spices, are covered with a cone-shaped lid and baked. At the table, the lid is removed, with the meatball tagine still bubbling away merrily.
The bottom line
Later, as we were saying our goodbyes to our old friends Driss and Abdul, my dining partner was not her usual ebullient self.
To my query, my partner said that she hoped Casa Nostra would be staying put in Colonial Heights, at least for a while. Looking at the line forming at the hostess station as we left, I told my dining partner that she, and Casa Nostra, had nothing to worry about.
And how did my meatball tagine taste?
I have not the words to describe its bouquet of flavors and textures.
It is something you must experience for yourself.
