With the weather beginning to warm up, my dining partner and I are able to resume our weekend “Drives to Nowhere.” One particular favorite of ours is Tenn. Highway 91, known to many in Elizabethton and Carter County as ‘takin’ th’ road up t’Stoney Creek.”
A favorite spot of ours that’s accessible from Tenn. 91 is Blue Hole, one of the Cherokee National Forest’s true gems, with its triple waterfalls and a natural (and deep) pool for swimming. A little further on is Hurley Hollow Road, whose residents have made their mailboxes into clever arts and crafts projects. However far we travel up Tenn. 91 we know that, on the trip back to town, we can pull in at the Burger Hut, get a bite to eat and review the day’s activities.
First impressions
Burger Hut has been tucked into a bend of Tenn. 91 across from Elizabethton’s airport as long as I can remember. I’ve often said that you can tell whether a restaurant serves good food by the number of first-responder vehicles in the parking lot. In Burger Hut’s version, it’s not first responders; it is pilots. When my dining partner and I stopped there recently, there were two heroes in blue coveralls and aviator sunglasses waiting for Corinna to take their order. The north and south dining areas can each serve a good number of hungry patrons. Burger Hut also does a brisk carry-out business as well.
Cramped but clean, Burger Hut’s restrooms are located down a dimly lit hallway at the southeast corner of the restaurant.
Hamburger steak dinner special
As a customer aid, Corinna had helpfully posted Burger Hut’s daily specials on a white board positioned near the front door. While I was busy looking at Burger Hut’s full menu, my dining partner had already spotted her supper on Corinna’s white board, ordering the hamburger steak dinner (cooked medium well, please — $8) that came with two side orders, here being macaroni and cheese and a small house salad. The hamburger steak, made from coarsely chopped beef sirloin, was hand-formed into a sizable patty and grilled exactly to my dining partner’s specification. Her salad was quite good, though her somewhat salty mac & cheese was less so.
Meatloaf dinner special
After looking at Burger Hut’s menu I decided to try their meatloaf dinner special ($8.25), choosing some onion rings and a bowl of soup beans as my side orders. Though the meatloaf portion of my supper was a trifle small, what was there was very tasty and had good texture. The onion rings were very well done, having a crispy and flavorful fried batter enrobing white onion rings of a proper tenderness (no tough outside onion peelings used here) making a very savory side dish.
My soup beans side order was flavorful, especially with some freshly chopped white onion serving as their side condiment; all very nice indeed.
And for dessert…
Naturally, no supper is complete without dessert. In my dining partner’s case, her preferred dessert is ice cream and a mix of chocolate and vanilla. Since Burger Hut has ice cream in soft-serve form, my dining partner had her two flavors swirled together in a cake-style ice cream cone ($1.90). As she was putting the swirl in my partner’s ice cream cone, Corinna mentioned that she had just re-filled the vanilla ice cream bin, but my dining partner did not find her soft-serve swirl to be really, really “soft-serve.” Myself, I chose one of Burger Hut’s regular-sized chocolate milkshakes ($3.15), and got to watch Corinna fill my shake’s cup about two-thirds full of chocolate soft-serve ice cream, thinned with some good full strength milk and sent through what appeared to be a ‘50s-era Oster shake maker. Well, that antique Oster worked well, producing a chocolate milkshake that would be the envy of any ‘50s-era soda fountain, an absolutely delectable conclusion to any meal.
The bottom line
Burger Hut is a classic eatery that graces Tenn. 91. Though the building appears low-key from the outside, it is warm and friendly inside. The food is uniformly well prepared and delicious, and the service Corinna provides is both capable and professional. If you live in Carter County, you already know what I’m talking about here.
For the rest of my readers, I am here to tell you that Burger Hut is definitely worth the scenic drive to get there.