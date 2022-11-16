2022-11-16_fred_sauceman

The combination of chicken and waffles is always on the menu at Evelyn’s Kitchen Table, The restaurant is located in Kingsport’s Green Acres Shopping Center.

The role of the server in the success of a restaurant is often underrated. Even the title itself is misleading.

Servers do far more than tote food to the table. They are usually the diner’s first point of contact, helping to select the right seating location and setting the tone for the entire meal. Servers must know the menu inside and out, explaining daily features, accommodating special dietary requirements, and possessing inside information about the day’s most popular dishes and how many servings are left before they sell out.

Fred Sauceman is the author of “The Proffitts of Ridgewood: An Appalachian Family’s Life in Barbecue.”