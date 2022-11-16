The role of the server in the success of a restaurant is often underrated. Even the title itself is misleading.
Servers do far more than tote food to the table. They are usually the diner’s first point of contact, helping to select the right seating location and setting the tone for the entire meal. Servers must know the menu inside and out, explaining daily features, accommodating special dietary requirements, and possessing inside information about the day’s most popular dishes and how many servings are left before they sell out.
A server’s level of knowledge, and perhaps most important of all, that person’s attitude, can make all the difference. Those qualities are major deciding factors in determining whether you are a one-and-done visitor or a regular and loyal customer. Bad, surly service can overshadow even the best food.
The server is an ambassador for the business, the representative of the cooks back in the kitchen and an extension of the owners in the office.
Having written about food and foodways for well over two decades, I have encountered thousands of servers across the country. There are none any better than the ones fortunate enough to work at Evelyn’s Kitchen Table in Kingsport.
The superb food keeps me coming back, but the level of service always confirms that I have made the right choice.
Every time I have eaten at Evelyn’s, a young lady named Hillary has been the server for my table. Her bright smile says immediately that she is glad to be working at Evelyn’s and that she clearly loves her job. She is proud of the food that she brings to the table, knows what is in it, and can describe it in glowing detail.
She remains patient and understanding even when I keep ordering chicken and waffles, despite the fact that the menu is extensive. I have observed other servers there, too, and what I write about Hillary is equally true of the entire staff. Their hospitality makes Evelyn’s a community gathering place in Kingsport that you want to come back to, over and over.
Elizabeth Bodenhorn and her husband Aaron opened Evelyn’s in 2020, a difficult time for any business and especially for food purveyors. But the enterprising couple persisted through the trials of the pandemic, and Evelyn’s attracts new customers just about every day.
Elizabeth’s experience in food service is vast, ranging from an elementary school cafeteria in Jefferson City to the Biltmore Bistro in Asheville, North Carolina, to the Chop House restaurant in Sevierville. Kingsport is her hometown.
The name of the restaurant reflects the pride she has in her family. Evelyn is Elizabeth’s grandmother’s first name, her mother’s middle name, and her daughter’s first name. While many restaurant names end in the word “kitchen,” the use of the word “table” underscores the type of homey atmosphere Elizabeth and Aaron sought to create.
They chose Kingsport’s Green Acres Shopping Center, for one reason, because of its proximity to Eastman. Longtime Kingsport residents will recall the Sears store that once stood nearby, along with the Service Merchandise store, where the post office is now located.
Evelyn’s offers a breakfast-and-lunch-all-day menu. No processed food is used. Ingredients are local as much as possible. Items like waffle batter and pimento cheese are all house-made.
The pimento cheese is offered on a grilled cheese sandwich with bacon or melting over a hamburger. In addition to the plain waffle that accompanies the marinated, fried chicken, you can get a waffle topped with baked apples and walnuts or even a waffle stuffed with sausage and finished with cheese. Tomato soup is on the menu every day. Among the premium side dishes are sautéed mushrooms, one of Hillary’s favorites, cooked in real butter and white wine.
Ordering a sandwich at Evelyn’s goes like this: First you choose your bread, which can be a biscuit, toast, a croissant or an English muffin. Then you select the meat: sausage, bacon, ham, country ham or fried chicken. Then choose your eggs: poached, fried or scrambled. And finally, there is the cheese choice: cheddar, provolone or Swiss.
Evelyn’s is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. On the other days besides Sundays, hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday brunch starts at 10 a.m., features five different entrées, and lasts until everything sells out, which it often does. Elizabeth suggests early arrival.
The brunch menu changes from Sunday to Sunday and can include dishes like Louisiana-style grillades and grits, made with pork, and the Baton Rouge Benedict, consisting of a cheese beer biscuit topped with andouille sausage, two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. One Sunday, the dessert was a German black forest cake.
It’s especially enjoyable to see new customers experience Evelyn’s for the first time. “We’ll be back,” they always say. And we will, too.
Fred Sauceman is the author of “The Proffitts of Ridgewood: An Appalachian Family’s Life in Barbecue.”
Try the Johnson City Press app today.
Recommended Videos
Trending Recipe Video
Fred Sauceman is the author of “The Proffitts of Ridgewood: An Appalachian Family’s Life in Barbecue.”