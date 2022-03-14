With the promise of spring just around the corner, most of us are ready to ditch chilly winter days for some warm weather. My dining partner and I are getting a jump on this by having brunch with the friendly folks at Jonesborough’s Olde Towne Pancake House.
First impressions
Like a seasoned angler, Olde Towne Pancake House has been fishing for customers from its comfortably productive spot near the Boone Street stoplight on U.S. Highway 11E in Jonesborough.
Be advised that parking can be an issue here. The parking spaces around the restaurant fill up fast, and nearby businesses are vigilant in reserving their lots’ access to their own customers; especially the gas station across a very busy Boone Street.
Calling ahead and/or checking online may inform on availability before you get there.
A cozy, comfortable restaurant set in a converted 1920s-era bungalow, Olde Towne Pancake House has re-purposed the home’s formerly domestic rooms into several cozy dining alcoves that can accommodate 40 or so hungry customers. One change I noticed from our last visit was that the restaurant had removed the seats from its inside waiting area. Sierra, our server took us to a back dining area set up to handle 12 diners at three tables, and located just a few steps from the restrooms.
Selections
My dining partner wanted breakfast, which is served all day long at Olde Towne Pancake House. Her choice was the Old Timer’s Breakfast ($6.60) composed of two eggs (fried medium well, per my partner’s request) with three strips of bacon and two pancakes. I opted for the lunch side of the menu, choosing a steak sandwich ($6.50) with a slice of American cheese added, and some of Olde Towne’s superb onion rings ($2.50) as my a la carte side order.
How it tastes
My dining partner’s Old Timer’s Breakfast was OK, though it could have benefitted from a bit more care in its creation. Her fried eggs were on the “rare” side of medium rather than the “well” side, having more runniness in the egg white than was preferred. The bacon, while not crisp, still had a satisfactory heft and texture along with a pleasant, gentle smoky flavor. The lukewarm condition of her pancakes precluded the melting of butter or proper addition and absorption of maple syrup. Withal, they still tasted good, which my dining partner noticed and commented on.
I had much better luck with my steak sandwich, a 6-ounce beef “dinner steak,” (read “trimmed ribeye”) grilled medium and then topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms and a slice of American cheese for contrast, all on two slices of grill-toasted sourdough bread. I had my steak sandwich as is, with no condiments to get in the way of the beef, veggie sauté and the cheese, and found it very enjoyable indeed. As the sauté can cause slippage with resultant plopping of steak into lap, I suggest using cutlery on yours to solve the issue, enabling you to eat every morsel.
The onion rings were the treat of the meal, being pungent Texas white onions cut into inch-thick rings that are then dredged in egg, then milk and then panko bread crumbs before frying. Though the panko coating’s very rustic texture may be slightly off-putting to some, hearing that resulting crunch inside your head while your taste buds frolic in its cashew-like flavor and onion-supplied pungency and heat is something to be savored.
The bottom line
Along with breakfast, the Olde Towne Pancake House lunch menu features plate lunches along with their burgers and sandwiches.
Their fruit roll-up desserts made from fluffy pancakes, fresh fruit and whipped cream are a delight.
The friendly and kind folks at Olde Towne Pancake House also dote on children, another trait of good manners that, sadly, is disappearing from the restaurant scene these days.
They also have a very good catering service that can handle your next Easter egg hunt or business party with equal aplomb and professionalism.
What better way to say goodbye to winter blues and welcome a warm and lovely spring than brunch at Olde Towne Pancake House?
