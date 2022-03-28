ERWIN — With the weather getting warmer, my dining partner and I decided to take an early morning drive into Unicoi County, both to see the sights and also check for signs of spring in our Appalachian Mountains. We were heading home at about 11 when my dining partner spotted an old friend at a new location: Clarence’s Drive-In.
“Wanting some lunch?” I asked.
“Nope, brunch,” was my dining partner’s reply.
First impressions
Clarence’s Drive-In has been a fixture in Unicoi County going on 50 years now, both at its original location in the town of Unicoi and now in Erwin. The easiest access to Clarence’s is from Exit 36 on Interstate 26, then head on over to North Main Avenue via Harris Hollow Road. At the stoplight, you’ll see Clarence’s Drive-In on your left across North Main. Parking is available all around the restaurant building.
The dining area is large and airy, with seating for 75 patrons on ‘50s-era classic chrome and vinyl dinette sets. The cashier and carry-out stations are along the back wall next to the ice-cream display case, with a hallway leading to the neat and tidy restroom area.
Selections
After a quick study of the Clarence Drive-In menu to see if there were any changes since our last visit (there weren’t) my dining partner decided on one of Clarence’s classic breakfast platters: two eggs fried medium well and two homemade biscuits enrobed with some of Clarence’s sausage gravy and two strips of lean bacon ($6.75). Meanwhile, I chose the fajita chicken omelet with peppers, onions, mushrooms and mild cheddar cheese sided with some slices of toasted white bread ($8.79). I also spotted a menu entry for a “homemade donut” for a buck and a quarter. Asking our server Melissa for the particulars, she said that the donut was made from biscuit dough, deep-fried and then dusted with cinnamon sugar.
“Sounds good,” was my rejoinder.
How it tastes
Let me say that the cooking staff at Clarence’s knows how to prepare a couple of fried eggs exactly the way that my dining partner specifies them to be in her phrase “medium well.” I myself was initially confused until I witnessed their preparation thus from my dining partner’s very own hands. Two eggs fried medium well are so defined as such when the white of the egg is cooked through. Meanwhile, the yolk of your egg is also cooking at the same time, but only around inside the inner surface of the yolk sac, which leaves the remaining portion of the yolk (the still liquid core) properly cooked. It is a question of knowing when to move the eggs from skillet to plate that determines the state of medium wellness, and the kitchen staff at Clarence’s has this down pat.
As for the biscuits and gravy, there is none better save that prepared by my dining partner’s mother, the redoubtable Mamaw. Her two strips of bacon were the correct thickness and cooked through.
My fajita chicken omelet was a delightful mix of nicely marinated diced white meat chicken briefly sautéed with diced onions, green pepper and mushrooms, then loaded into a three-egg scramble, along with some sharp cheddar cheese shreds, and then plated and served with toasted white bread slices. Very nice indeed.
As for that homemade cinnamon donut, it proved to me that biscuit batter makes a very good donut, if only because of the delight my dining partner and I enjoyed in sharing a Clarence’s Drive-In homemade cinnamon donut. The prep cook who created this number was kind enough to include the donut hole so my dining partner and I could split a “(w)hole donut” in its entirety; truly delectable.
The bottom line
Clarence’s Drive-In was the right place for my dining partner and I to end our search for signs of spring.
The two of us enjoyed some excellent American breakfast fare in pleasant and comfortable surroundings served to us by a wait staff that was friendly and unobtrusive.
In addition to breakfast, Clarence’s also serves lunch and supper, but you can order breakfast from their competent kitchen staff any time you want.
And honestly, who wouldn’t want to order breakfast any time of the day, especially when its Clarence’s Drive-In that’s doing the cooking?
