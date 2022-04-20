“When you take over a business that’s been around this long, you don’t change the chicken, you don’t change the coleslaw, and you don’t change the potato wedges,” says Greg Saunders, general manager of Nick’s in Kingsport.
Owners of Nick’s since 2019, Jaron and Victoria Harville made sure, when they took over the restaurant, to keep those items that have been central to the menu at Nick’s for decades.
Nick’s carries the name of the late Nick Nave, described by Saunders as “a restaurant mogul” for his ability to keep several businesses going at once.
On a trip to Louisville, Kentucky, Nave got the idea to start “broasting” chicken. He first applied the technique at his Dutch Boy Grill in 1966, and it would soon become the centerpiece of the menu at Nick’s.
“It’s a method that uses pressure as opposed to just using a fryer,” said Saunders, who cooks chicken using the same method Nave perfected. “Instead of just dropping the chicken in oil, broasting uses pressure and the oil. It makes the chicken a lot more moist and seals the coating and the juices in a lot faster than just an open-pot fryer.”
Saunders explained that broasting is a brand and that Nave used it for a while and then amended the brand, coming up with his own process, which takes about eight minutes.
That process does indeed produce a chicken with a shatteringly crisp crust and an inside that is perfectly moist.
Another Nick’s tradition is squeezing honey over that chicken. To me, it’s gilding the lily. The chicken is just right as is. But for many diners, a dribbling of honey is just as essential at Nick’s as a side order of coleslaw. The late Clarence Hobbs, a protégé of Nick Nave who ran the restaurant for many years, told me in 2003 that he went through four gallons of honey a week.
Now, in the era of COVID, squeeze-bottle bears of honey are no longer kept on the tables, but honey is available upon request, and a lot of folks still ask for it.
When the Times News asked me to start writing a food column for its GoTriCities tabloid in 2003, Nick’s was the very first restaurant I chose to feature, having been introduced to it when I worked as a reporter for WKPT-TV. Nick was still living when I wrote that initial story but would die in November of 2005. Toumonava Nelson, one of Nick’s three daughters, says she’s happy that so many people in the region remember her father.
“We still hear of events and special accounts and examples of Dad’s honesty, hard work, the high standards to which he held his work, his name, and his employees in his many years of business,” she told me.
Nick started learning the food business at a young age, delivering groceries by bicycle in Elizabethton in 1938 when he was 12 years old and working in a local bakery. And he was a cook in the U.S. Navy, in addition to being a gunnery mate.
I was drawn to his restaurant, at first, by the hamburgers he served, and they’re still among the best around.
Today, the hamburger is a fitting symbol of the philosophy that guides Nick’s: respect for the past while keeping current with food tastes and trends.
Saunders says the hamburgers at Nick’s are still cooked on a flat-top, as always, but the beef is now all-natural and grass-fed.
“There is a lot more focus on health here now,” Saunders told me, pointing to the strawberry spinach salad and an array of grilled chicken items. He has the right background to incorporate those kinds of changes. A Colorado native, he spent 14 years at Bristol’s Troutdale Dining Room and later helped run kitchens at Ridgefields Country Club in Kingsport, Johnson City Country Club and Bristol Country Club.
His knowledge blends well with the Harvilles’. Victoria and Jaron are both graduates of nearby Dobyns-Bennett High School. Jaron has worked in the insurance business, and Victoria is a nurse by trade.
They light up when they talk about the next step in the history of Nick’s, a brand-new building under construction and expected to open this summer.
“It’s up the street and across the road,” Victoria said. The address is 2404 Memorial Blvd., right across from Fort Henry Mall and in front of Robinson Middle School.
As the region recovers from COVID, diners have been lining up out the door to eat at Nick’s. The new location will afford much more space and will allow the Harvilles to expand their catering business.
They’ve already brought back breakfast. And that means sweet potato pancakes and scratch-made biscuits.
Fred Sauceman is the author of “The Proffitts of Ridgewood: An Appalachian Family’s Life in Barbecue.”