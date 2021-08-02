Here at the Mystery Diner, I am always grateful that my readers let me know of new (to me, at any rate) and unique places to dine here in the Tri-Cities.
One such “Reader-Recommended” locale is not only a great place to eat; it is a time machine that transports the diner back to a time not so long ago and a place not so far away, at least for the moment.
First impressions
Broad Street on State Retro Diner is located on State Street in Bristol, Tennessee. The diner can be found in downtown Bristol’s former F.W. Woolworth’s variety store, sharing the whole of the commercial space with Uncle Sam’s Loan Office. The well-named Retro Diner has a décor that is straight out of the mid-20th century, and soothed by a classic rhythm and blues musical ambience from Wilson Pickett, Sam Cooke, Major Lance and others. The Retro Diner has taken over the honest-to-goodness Woolworth’s lunch counter, complete with original counter and seats in their original setting and still performing their original function, only now fronting the Retro Diner’s squeaky clean grill and prep area. The restrooms for the Retro Diner are accessed through the common area with Uncle Sam’s Loan Office.
State Street Combo
Broad Street on State Retro Diner is best visited at noon on the days they are open, because business picks up from that point on.
On our visit, my dining partner and I got there 15 minutes early, just in time to watch Joyce, Colyn and Jessica getting the diner ready to greet the day’s hungry customers.
For her lunch, my dining partner chose the Retro Diner’s State Street Combo ($6.99) being two hot dogs: the Virginia (All the Way) dog, served with homemade chili, yellow mustard, diced onions and Southern coleslaw. The other, a Tennessee (Dirty South) dog, again with homemade chili, yellow mustard, diced onions and melted cheddar cheese. A bag of barbecue potato chips served as my partner’s side order.
Though busy filling a big carry-out order, Colyn had my dining partner’s order ready in a trice (or two) both Tennessee and Virginia versions hot off the grill, buns hot from the steamer, and the toppings all present and correct.
My dining partner graciously allowed me a bite of both. I liked the way the chili flavor didn’t overwhelm the hot dogs, and was especially pleased with how well the Southern slaw brought the flavor and texture of both the hot dog, the chili and the onions into a unified whole.
Meat loaf sandwich and a salad
On my last visit to a Woolworth’s lunch counter (back in the distant past, it seems), I had a meat loaf sandwich.
Now, if you are a regular reader of the Mystery Diner, you know that my trying a restaurant’s meat loaf is an accurate way to judge how good their kitchen’s larder is kept and how competent their staff is.
Finding a meat loaf sandwich on the Retro Diner’s menu, I ordered one ($6.49). To prove that my taste in food had grown a bit since the last time, I also ordered a tossed salad ($3.29) to go with my meat loaf.
Both sandwich and salad arrived tableside the same time that my dining partner’s State Street Special did. The meat loaf was quite savory, though its texture was a touch too finely ground for my palate.
However, serving it on a toasted bun with mustard, bread and butter pickles and diced onions was quite a treat and more than made up for the fine grind of the meat loaf. The salad was crisp, cold and excellent when dressed with a smidge of ranch dressing.
The bottom line
Broad Street on State Retro Diner is a gem of an eatery that downtown Bristol can be proud of. It has avoided being one of those “Frozen In Amber” ’50s Diner wannabes that seem to plague tourist-centric historic districts.
Joyce, Colyn and Jessica are working very hard to present a truly remarkable and delicious assortment of menu options that are positively scrumptious, in a setting that is not faux-historical, but the real thing.
Nothing beats dining in surroundings like these, especially when you can listen to Wilson Pickett’s “Mustang Sally,” Sam Cooke’s “You Send Me,” or Major Lance’s “Um, Um, Um, Um, Um.”
Are you ready for some time travel?
I can suggest your vehicle.