The Bowmantown Ruritan will hold its first Saturday breakfast of 2021 this weekend.
The event will be held from 7-10 a.m. and feature biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage, pork loin, hash browns, grits, stickies, chocolate gravy, orange juice and coffee.
The organization will follow all Centers for Disease Control guidelines to make the meal and fellowship a safe event.
The event will be held at 1573 Barkley Road, Telford.
Donations for the meal will be designated for community needs in the Bowmantown area.