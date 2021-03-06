{&by1JC}By Johnson City Press Editorial Board{/bylineJC}

We may be weeks away from the official start of spring, but tax season has arrived.
It also means scam season is in full bloom, so beware of the crooks out there who are looking to steal more than just your income tax refund.
The National Crime Prevention Council warns taxpayers to be on the lookout for con artists posing as employees of the Internal Revenue Service.
These fake IRS officials are actually identity thieves looking to steal personal information.
Several versions of the scam have been seen in the area in recent years. Most of these cases involved callers identifying themselves as IRS employees and asking for bank account information.
Earlier this week, the Elizabethton Police Department warned local residents to be on the lookout for bogus telephone calls from people pretending to be from the Social Security Administration.
These scammers call victims and tell them their Social Security number has been compromised, and as a result, that same Social Security number has been suspended. The caller then directs the victim to a fake legal department, where other scammers attempt to learn the victim’s vital financial information
Don’t be taken in by such calls. Never give out your personal information over the phone or internet unless you have initiated the contact.
Government agencies and companies do not communicate about personal information via email, or ask for passwords, personal identification numbers or other private information about financial accounts unless you contact them.
The NCPC, the IRS and U.S. Treasury Department are warning of an increase in “phishing” scams involving fraudulent spammers who send emails that use the IRS logo in an effort to trick taxpayers into providing their Social Security number and other personal information.
Law enforcement officials are also warning residents to be on the lookout for scammers who go door-to-door in the spring soliciting home improvement projects that are done shoddily and at extravagant prices.
If it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is. That includes emails informing local residents they have won a jackpot in a lottery they have never purchased a ticket to enter.