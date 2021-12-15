Our Christmas cake has a family history going back some 45 years. It’s an indirect legacy of a long-closed restaurant in my hometown.
The impact of Augustino’s on Greeneville and surrounding communities was profound. Located on the 11-E Bypass, it was a community gathering place, comfortable yet elegant. And it had a fascinating pedigree.
Owner Charlie Tomer grew up in a close-knit Lebanese family in Danbury, Connecticut. Augustino’s manager, Stephen Sponcia, grew up in a close-knit Italian family in Brooklyn, New York. Dishes like scaloppini of beef marsala over Arabic rice cleverly combined their European and Middle Eastern lineages.
Augustino’s came into existence during the time when the tobacco market and the Magnavox company were still vibrant economic forces in Greeneville. The Augustino’s dining room, often full, was the scene of many a business deal and office Christmas party.
When I was employed in the art department for American Greetings-Plus Mark, working lunches were commonplace. Discussion topics included Strawberry Shortcake, the newly introduced American Greetings character, and her pals. Lunch was provided for everyone around the boardroom table, and no options were given. The carryout order from Augustino’s was always a sack full of roast beef sandwiches topped with roasted red peppers. I still make them today.
The Old World dressing at Augustino’s was the talk of the town, iridescent and redolent of onions, sugar and vinegar. And it was the first place where I ever saw a sandwich referred to as a “grinder.” With homemade Italian sausage, the Augustino’s version was unforgettable. I even began ordering just the sausage itself as a dinner appetizer.
Until liquor laws changed, in order to have a mixed drink, customers paid one dollar a year to become official members of the incongruously named Davy Crockett Ski Club. In October of 1978, my wife Jill and I had our first official date at Augustino’s.
The success of Augustino’s was no accident. Tomer and Sponcia meticulously formulated each recipe in the kitchens of Iris Valley Catering on the Knoxville Highway in Greeneville.
“I worked for Charlie and Mr. Bobby Bird for three years as commissary manager right out of high school,” Sponcia recalls from his home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. “We averaged making 7,000 sandwiches a day for vending machines, mostly in factories from Bristol to the other side of Knoxville.” Enka in Morristown and five Magnavox plants were their largest customers.
Tomer and Sponcia made the perfect collaborators in creating the Augustino’s menu, both resurrecting memories of childhood meals from their respective cultures and fashioning them for their restaurant clientele.
Lebanese and Italian though they were, Tomer and Sponcia chose a German dessert as their specialty: Black Forest Cherry Cake, or Schwarzwälder Kirschtorte. Customers loved the combination of chocolate and cherry.
“It is my all-time favorite chocolate cake for sure,” exclaims Sponcia. He says a couple of touches made it special to Augustino’s.
“We soaked two of the three layers with Kirschwasser, cherry brandy, and along the outside edge of the cake, after applying whipped cream, we added finely chopped Nabisco Famous Chocolate Wafers.”
The cakes were baked from scratch, using Hershey’s powdered “real cocoa,” Sponcia adds.
After a few more steps, including the addition of chopped cherries to the first layer, each cake was cut into 12 pieces.
“Then we would pipe flowers on each piece and add a maraschino cherry to each, along with more chopped cookies.”
The popularity of the Augustino’s Black Forest Cherry Cake inspired bakers all over Greeneville. A version made it into the accounting department at Greene Valley Developmental Center, where my mother was employed, and this became her special Christmas cake every year, including an adventurous excursion to the liquor store for cherry brandy.
Unlike the Augustino’s version, this can be a mix cake, iced with a blend of non-dairy whipped topping and powdered sugar. Glugs of cherry brandy miraculously transformed this mix cake with a shortcut icing into something grand.
Black Forest Cherry Cake
Use one devil’s food cake mix or any chocolate cake from scratch. Make 4 8-inch layers or 3 9-inch layers. Let cool. In the meantime, prepare a syrup of 3/4 cup sugar and 1 cup water. Boil for 5 minutes and then cool until lukewarm. Add 1/4 cup cherry brandy. Place cooled cake layers on a cookie sheet and punch holes in the cake with a fork. Drizzle syrup over the layers and let stand at least 5 minutes. (If you don’t like a really moist cake, you may use less syrup.)
To decorate: Chop enough maraschino cherries to make 1 cup. Leave a few cherries whole to decorate top of cake. Make a whipped cream icing out of 3 cups whipping cream (whipped) or 2 small cartons non-dairy whipped topping (thawed), 1 cup powdered sugar, and 1/4 cup cherry brandy. Put whipped cream or topping in a mixing bowl and beat in powdered sugar a little bit at a time. Add brandy. Beat until stiff but creamy. If not stiff enough to hold peaks, add more sugar. Assemble layers by spreading a thin layer of icing along with 1/3 of the chopped cherries between each layer. Ice top of cake. You may ice the sides also if enough icing is left. Decorate the top with whole cherries and, if you like, chocolate curls and/or sifted cocoa. Keep refrigerated.
Fred Sauceman is the author of “The Proffitts of Ridgewood: An Appalachian Family’s Life in Barbecue.”