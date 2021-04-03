Bill Flanary, the director of Washington County schools, will retire today after a 39-year career in the school system — a career Flanary said began with two days notice.
After graduating from Tennessee Tech University in 1982 with a job lined up in Bath County, Kentucky, Flanary got a call from a supervisor with Washington County schools.
“They had had a person lined up, hired to teach agriculture at Crockett High School and that person had backed out,” Flanary said. “And they needed somebody in two days’ time and asked if I was interested in the job, and I decided to go with the Tennessee job instead of the Kentucky job because I didn’t want to have to get a Kentucky driver’s license.”
Flanary said his experiences growing up on a farm in middle Tennessee are what led him to attend college for agriculture, and his experiences in college are what led him to pursue teaching.
“I didn’t actually see myself as a teacher until I was halfway through college,” said Flanary. “I got involved in the collegiate chapter of the Future Farmers of America there at Tennessee Tech, and as part of that I became involved in training students in area high schools in livestock judging.”
Flanary graduated with a bachelor’s degree and a license to teach and got right to work.
As a teacher, Flanary had two students hold state office positions with the Future Farmers of America organization. Flanary himself was awarded the Honorary American FFA Degree.
“For an ag(riculture) teacher that’s kind of a big deal, and I was very proud of that,” Flanary said.
Flanary’s decision to accept the job in Washington County would pay off. Not only did he not have to get a new state driver’s license, but he would rise from the position of agriculture teacher to hold several supervisory roles before becoming the director of Washington County schools three years ago.
During his time as director, Washington County schools have set graduation rate records two years in a row and the school system is ranked 20th out of 146 in the state for achievement scores.
“I’m proud to say that we got a lot of great teachers and a lot of great administrators that were responsible for it and I’m proud to have served with them,” said Flanary.
Post-retirement, Flanary said he has a long list of plans, including traveling and pursuing his hobby of scuba diving.
“I’ve got a long list but none of them involve regular office hours,” said Flanary. “I can say that I don’t want to be a five-day-a-week worker anymore. I wanna do what I wanna do as long as I can.”
Flanary said he is confident in the new director and believes Washington County schools will continue to succeed despite the post-pandemic challenges ahead.
Jerry Boyd, a former assistant commissioner in the Tennessee Department of Education, will succeed Flanary on Monday.
“I will enjoy watching the great success that Washington County has in the very near future,” Flanary said.