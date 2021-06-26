As the heat rises this summer, so do the fishing poles.
The Tri-Cities is home to some of the best fishing around, and Rex Pendergrass of Watson’s Marine and Tackle wants to help you reel in the big one.
“One of the most popular things right now for daytime fishing is deep-cranking,” he said. “East Tennessee is one of the main grounds for deep-cranking, and Strike King has the market cornered with bait.
“The 6XD and the 10XD are very popular. That’s for getting down in those schools of fish and loading up the boat.”
Pendergrass remarked that Douglass Lake is one of the most popular destinations around and even the best bass fishermen in the world use Strike King’s bait.
“I saw a report recently where Kevin VanDam, who is probably one of the greatest bass fishermen in the world, was on Chickamauga throwing Strike King 6XD,” Pendergrass said.
As for those who don’t like the heat and humidity, night fishing is also quite popular.
“It’s more comfortable because it’s naturally not as hot and there’s not as much boat traffic to deal with,” he said. “One of the mainstays for bait in our area for years has been little jigs, but there’s a new sheriff in town.”
According to Pendergrass, Z-Man’s Ned Rig has changed the game and it’s so simple that it’s almost impossible to believe.
“It’s so simple that it’s ridiculous that this thing is deadly as it is,” he said. “The Finesse TRD comes in several different colors and most of them will catch anything around here. The material that it’s made of actually floats and when it goes to the bottom, it sticks straight up.
“There’s just something about that thing sticking straight up that those bass like and they jump right on it.”