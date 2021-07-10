There are plenty of spots to fish locally, but the area has been blessed with some of the best rivers around.
Veteran fisherman Rex Pendergrass of Watson’s Marine and Tackle knows all about what to use on the rolling waters of places like the Holston River or any other small mountain stream around.
“We’re blessed with some really good rivers in our area,” Pendergrass said. “One of the best things to use is a suspending jerk bait. These little things are dynamite in about all of our area streams and rivers.
“They’re excellent for trout, and bass will bite them, too.”
Jerk bait is one of the most effective ways to catch the big one, especially trout.
“What you do is find an area, make a cast and just continually have some snap and jerk to it,'' he said. “When you jerk the bait, it will kind of just flash along and have some really erratic action to it.
“The trout can’t stand it and they’ll want to eat it as soon as it comes flashing by.”
If you’re more into bass fishing, swim bait is the way to go.
“Swim bait comes in a variety of colors and sizes,” Pendergrass said. “When you thread the bait up on the hook, there’s a little propeller on the end that has great action and it’ll catch about anything that swims in our area rivers and lakes.”
Pendergrass remarked that smallmouth bass in particular are big fans of swim bait.
“Get out and go to the rivers and lakes, take a chance and fish with either the swim or jerk baits,” he said. “I promise that something will latch onto it before the day is out.”